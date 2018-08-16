Introhive and Manzama Announce Partnership to Bring Faster Market Intelligence to the Professional Services Industry

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive and Manzama today announced a partnership which enables seamless integration of Manzama's market intelligence insights into Introhive's relationship intelligence platform for professional service organizations.

The integration allows organizations to bring in key information provided by the Manzama Intelligence Platform directly into Introhive's Pre-Meeting Digest, an automated client briefing report delivered via email, for better access and utilization by employees and teams across the firm.

This integration encompasses not only information from the Manzama Base Platform, but also from Manzama's Insights product, which leverages the latest in data science techniques to uncover risks and opportunities around clients, prospects, and industry sectors.

"We are thrilled to partner with Introhive and to bring together two of the leading business intelligence solutions for organizations around the globe," said Mark Hinkle, co-founder of Manzama. "Combining many of the key insights that Manzama makes available into the easily digestible framework that the Introhive solution provides will now make it even easier for busy professionals to quickly understand and ascertain important developments happening with their clients and prospects, and any other important issue or topic that they need to stay informed about."

"In today's changing and competitive landscape, professional services firms are looking for innovative ways to scale business development and marketing functions within the firm," explains Adam Draper, Vice President at Introhive. "Our partnership with Manzama is really exciting, as their market intelligence solution is a natural fit with Introhive's Pre-Meeting Digest reports. Professionals now have access to leading market intelligence provided by Manzama right in their email digests alongside other key client information from CRM, time and billing, matter management and other business systems."

When combined, the two platforms deliver key information where and when professionals need it most. Firm's today that are leveraging CRM, Manzama and Introhive have access to a true insights platform with little to no extra effort required.

About Introhive



Introhive is a relationship intelligence automation platform that is proven to drive user adoption of CRM and increase sales and business development efficiency. The platform leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data automation to improve team productivity, data accuracy, and completeness of information in CRM. It is used by the legal, professional services, financial services, real estate and high technology industries to map more relationships across colleagues, clients, and prospects - accelerating business development and marketing impact. Learn more at www.introhive.com.

About Manzama



Since 2010, Manzama has been the leading provider of current awareness and market intelligence solutions to professional service organizations around the globe. With intuitive search and sharing tools, user-friendly implementation, and integrations into numerous best-in-class third-party platforms, the Manzama Base and Manzama Insights platforms automate the process of finding and sharing critical business insights. Using sophisticated search algorithms and cutting-edge machine learning techniques, Manzama delivers critical insights that help teams better serve their clients, make informed business decisions, and support knowledge and business development initiatives. Visit: www.manzama.com

Contact



Dan Dowling / info@introhive.com / US & Canada: (866) 824-5452, UK: +44 (0) 20 7305 7350



Ross Wordhouse / Email: ross@manzama.com / +01 541-306-3271

SOURCE Manzama

Related Links

http://www.manzama.com

