Introhive and Objective Manager Announce Collaborative Partnership

FREDERICKTON, NB and LONDON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive , the world's fastest-growing AI-powered Sales and Relationship Intelligence platform, and Objective Manager , the leading SaaS strategic planning and performance platform for the professional services market, today announced their partnership.

Objective Manager helps professional services firms turn strategic plans into everyday habits and outcomes. Its strategic planning and performance management SaaS platform captures strategic plans and aligns those plans to the goals of individuals and teams. The company counts Baker McKenzie, Clifford Chance, Allen & Overy, Norton Rose Fulbright, Troutman Pepper, Norton Rose Canada and Stinson and McGlinchey Stafford among their customers.

Introhive uncovers the relationships between internal teams and their customers and prospects through sales and relationship intelligence mapping, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to derive insights and offer suggestions to sales and business development teams.

"By combining Introhive's deep client relationship insights with Objective Manager's planning tools, we are bringing customers a robust solution for uncovering new business opportunities that may have been missed," said Arlene Adams, CEO of Objective Manager. "The impact is material and measurable and that's really exciting."

Together, Introhive and Objective Manager will enable professional services firms to grow by providing shared customers with the capability and insight needed to execute more effectively on their strategic plans while putting client relationships and service excellence at the forefront of efforts.

"The professional services industry is driven by relationships, but managing that data and learning from every deal can be difficult in large organisations," said Diana Sapienza, Global Director of Alliances and Strategic Partnerships at Introhive. "By marrying the relationship insights and data-driven recommendations of Introhive with Objective Manager's strategic planning and performance management platform, we can support customers' growth strategy with the best in technological solutions designed to boost productivity and efficiencies."

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered Sales and Relationship Intelligence platform, with the single largest ERM deployment in the world with customer PricewaterhouseCoopers. The company has been recognized by awards programs including the 2019 and 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™, the 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform enables organisations to realise the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive is trusted by some of the world's most recognisable brands: Deloitte, KPMG, Clark Nexsen, Colliers, and Plante Moran. Learn more at www.introhive.ai

About Objective Manager

Objective Manager enables professional services firms to turn their strategic plans into everyday habits. Our innovative SaaS platform makes plans visible across the firm and aligns every person, process, and activity behind common objectives. The result is a culture of collaboration and high performance, with everyone pulling in the same direction, driving growth, performance and talent retention. Objective Manager is trusted by some of the world's largest firms: Baker McKenzie, Clifford Chance, Allen & Overy and Norton Rose Fulbright. Learn more at www.objectivemanager.com .

