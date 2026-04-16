Introhive Announces MCP Server for Legal AI

Enables copilots and AI agents with real-time relationship intelligence

FREDERICTON, NB, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, the leader in relationship intelligence for professional services, today announced a commercial preview of their MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server. This integration marks a new way for law firms to connect relationship intelligence to AI assistants and agents like Microsoft Copilot, transforming how firms leverage AI for business development and client relationship management.

After 14 years pioneering relationship intelligence for professional services, Introhive has observed a critical gap: in most law firms, relationship knowledge is distributed across individuals and disconnected systems. Without centralized access to this data, AI tools lack the context needed to generate relevant, actionable recommendations across clients, matters, and practice areas. This challenge is compounded by data quality and integration issues. 37% of CRM users report losing revenue due to poor data quality, and 50% cite legacy systems that are difficult to integrate, limiting the effectiveness of AI-driven tools.

The MCP Server allows AI assistants and agents to securely access Introhive's relationship intelligence, including relationship strength, interaction history, and network connections, without exposing raw underlying data. The server returns only the context required to answer the specific question asked, while inheriting existing permissioning and respecting existing data governance policies. This enables professionals to receive immediate, context-rich recommendations within the tools they already use in a safe and secure way. For example, a professional can ask their AI assistant or Copilot "Who at our firm has the best relationship with the CEO of target company", and have the system deliver synthesized recommendations like "Partner A has met with their CEO four times in 90 days and has an 85-point relationship strength score. Would you like me to draft a warm introduction?"

"Law firms have already moved from anecdotal relationship management to more data-driven visibility. What's changing now is the realization that many critical signals were there all along, just not visible at the right time," said Lee Blakemore, CEO of Introhive. "If only I had known which clients we were losing touch with that were billing more than $10,000 a month…The expectation today and the new norm is that you can ask very specific, nuanced questions and get an answer you can act on immediately. Delivering that requires connecting relationship, CRM, and billing data without asking AI agents to read through all your emails or other sensitive information."

Real-World Applications for Law Firms

The Introhive MCP Server enables AI agents and co-pilots to operate with full relationship context across key workflows:

Client Pitch Preparation

AI surfaces relationship strength, recent interactions, and relevant connections, reducing preparation time and improving the relevance of client outreach.

Cross-Practice Growth

AI identifies where firms are underpenetrating existing clients, helping identify and act on cross-selling opportunities.

Relationship Risk Monitoring

Changes in engagement or billing patterns are flagged early, helping firms retain revenue by addressing relationship risks proactively.

Partner Transitions and Succession

AI highlights which partners have the strongest existing relationships, ensuring continuity and reducing disruption to client relationships.

From Tools to Infrastructure

"We're seeing an unprecedented industry convergence: high lateral movement, M&A activity, and rapid AI investment are all creating increasing pressure on client relationships," said Leyla Samiee, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Introhive. "Firms are deploying AI across their ecosystems while relationship knowledge remains highly fragmented. As partners move and roles change, relationship context often doesn't follow and without capturing and structuring this intelligence, AI is left operating blind to critical relationship dynamics. This shows up as gaps in fundamental questions like: who owns this client relationship today, and what meaningful activity has occurred in the last 90 days?"

Without a strong relationship data foundation, AI and agents cannot reliably identify opportunities, maintain continuity, or support client development. The Introhive MCP Server addresses this and preserves nuanced relationship context so that they can see who knows the client and how strong those relationships are, without requiring partners to change how they work or enter data manually. Introhive's approach has always been to ensure firms can build on their institutional knowledge with AI in a way that is both effective and secure, without the risk of exposing sensitive data or compromising existing governance controls.

Availability

The Introhive MCP Server is currently in "Commercial Preview" and will be showcased at the LMA Annual Conference, April 20-22, 2026, Booth #329. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.introhive.com/demo/.

About Introhive

Introhive is a leading Relationship Intelligence platform that empowers firms to break down data silos and gain actionable insights from their relationships to fuel collaboration and growth. With Introhive's relationship intelligence, firms can identify key relationships within the firm, measure the strength of client and prospect relationships, foster cross-firm collaboration, uncover risks or opportunities by understanding the health of relationships over time, and leverage these insights for business development and client retention efforts. Trusted by industry-leading brands, Introhive's supports over 250,000 users in 90+ countries. Discover how Introhive can transform the way you manage relationships at www.introhive.com.

SOURCE Introhive