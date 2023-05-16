Introhive Appoints Saeideh Fard as New Chief Financial Officer

FREDERICTON, NB, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, the world's leading Customer Intelligence Platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Saeideh Fard as its new Chief Financial Officer. Fard, a seasoned executive with extensive background in SaaS, finance, and operations, brings a wealth of scaling expertise to the Introhive team.

Introhive, the leading Customer Intelligence Platform, appoints Saeideh Fard as its new Chief Financial Officer. Tweet this Saeideh Fard, Introhive's new CFO

Fard joins Introhive from PointClickCare, backed by Hellman & Friedman. There she was Senior Vice President Finance for one of North America's top privately held SaaS organizations by revenue size, operating scale, and employee engagement. Before PointClickCare, Fard served as CFO at Tulip Retail, a B2B SaaS technology leader in retail store associate mobility, backed during her tenure by Kleiner Perkins and Salesforce Ventures.

Throughout her career, Fard has showcased outstanding leadership and financial acumen. She has served as Group CFO at Traveledge and Kensington Tours, overseeing global teams in luxury leisure travel, corporate travel, and travel technology divisions across Canada, the US, and Bermuda. Additionally, Fard has held the role of VP Finance at both Marketwired, an OMERS private equity owned media portfolio entity sold to Nasdaq, and Sysomos, a B2B marketing SaaS platform entity sold to Meltwater.

Lee Blakemore, CEO of Introhive, said, "Saeideh's impressive background and extensive experience across various industries make her the ideal candidate to drive Introhive's continued growth and success. We are confident that her leadership will strengthen our financial strategy and support our mission to help businesses maximize the value of their customer relationships."

Fard has a strong track record of driving growth, improving financial performance, and successfully executing mergers and acquisitions. As CFO, she will play a critical role in shaping Introhive's financial strategy, optimizing resource allocation, and ensuring financial stability and scalability.

Fard expressed her excitement about joining the Introhive team, stating, "I am thrilled to join Introhive, a company at the forefront of innovation in the Customer Intelligence space. I believe my experience in SaaS and financial management will be a valuable asset to the company as we continue to grow and expand our product offerings. I look forward to working with the talented team at Introhive to make a lasting impact on the business."

For more information about Introhive, visit www.introhive.com.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/saeidehfard/



About Introhive

Introhive is an award-winning Customer Intelligence Platform that empowers client-centric, B2B enterprises with the foundation of trusted data, relationship intelligence, and actionable insights required to identify selling opportunities, win more new business, and grow existing customer accounts. Introhive has offices in the US, Canada, and UK, supporting hundreds of thousands of users in over 90 countries around the world. Learn more at www.introhive.com.

SOURCE Introhive