Introhive Wins 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Award

With Introhive, organizations uncover revenue opportunities hidden within email inboxes with virtually no manual effort thanks to automated CRM-sync solutions. Across industries and organization sizes, Introhive transforms CRMs from a jumble of inaccurate information to a trusted source of contact data that provides actionable insights for sales, marketing, and business development teams to leverage.

The award comes following the company's announcement of a $100M USD Series C funding round led by PSG, marking a banner year for the rapidly growing company.



"Not all of the information that makes it to a CRM is accurate and data shows that typically one in four contacts within a CRM contains critical errors right off the bat, which means organizations are only working with 75% of what they needed from the start," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "In the end, personalized, efficient and effective marketing is impossible with inaccurate data and when a customer is paying for 100% of that CRM they should expect accuracy and immediate ROI. Introhive is delivering breakthrough innovation that adds immediate value by allowing for a holistic view of client intelligence in a centralized location. We extend our sincere congratulations to the entire team at Introhive for taking home the 'CRM Innovation Award' in our 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program."

The world's leading brands across high tech, telecommunications, commercial real estate, professional services and more trust Introhive to boost revenue growth and accelerate business transformation.



The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"We're thrilled to earn the MarTech Breakthrough award once again this year, especially at a time when customer intelligence has never been more important," said Jody Glidden, CEO and Co-Founder of Introhive. "Our goal is to ensure the data companies use in their CRM is accurate and clean and that it gets there automatically, reducing the burden on employees. This enables them to get back valuable hours that can be better spent doing the jobs they were hired to do."

Ensuring that CRM data stays clean, Introhive's Cleanse solution identifies critical errors and cleans them up passively. Cleanse uses AI-powered data enrichment to automate data cleanup processes to save administrative time and costs, while ensuring sales, business development and marketing always have the most accurate and relevant data to drive business growth.

Additionally, Introhive solutions such as Deal Coach and Time Coach enable teams to optimize their time and accelerate revenue by allowing AI to take the guesswork out of selling.



About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered sales and relationship intelligence platform, with the single largest revenue acceleration deployment in the world with customer PwC. Trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands, including PwC, Clark Nexsen, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Colliers International, and Plante Moran, the company has been recognized with 2019 and 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ Awards, a 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform seeks to enable organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Learn more at introhive.ai.



About MarTech Breakthrough Awards

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.



Media Inquiries :



Renee Maler

Philosophy PR + Marketing

510.499.9746

[email protected]

SOURCE Introhive

Related Links

http://introhive.ai

