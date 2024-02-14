iNtRON, Development of PHAGERIA® Anti-Cancer Candidate with Enhanced Antimicrobial Activity by Robot Bacteriophage platform technology

▶ Robot Bacteriophage against microbiome associated with colorectal cancer

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iNtRON Biotechnology ("iNtRON", www.intodeworld.com) has announced today that New Drug Part has secured a potent anti-cancer candidate, PHAGERIA®, with broad antimicrobial activity against ETBF (Enterotoxigenic B. fragilis), a harmful microbe associated with colorectal cancer.

iNtRON stated that following the proprietary development of the Robot Bacteriophage 2nd generation technology, additional in-vitro evolution technology was applied. The Company previously secured the technology to customize and edit bacteriophage genomes as desired using tailored CRISPR/Cas technology and Random Transposon Mutagenesis in 2022. Recently, the Company has advanced this technology further to develop a more potent anti-cancer candidate, PHAGERIA®.

According to the Company, in-vitro Evolution technology was employed to induce the evolution of specific genes of ETBF bacteriophages under specialized experimental conditions, resulting in the selection of PHAGERIA® anti-cancer candidates with enhanced antimicrobial activity. This achievement is significant as it is the first instance of applying in-vitro Evolution technology to ETBF bacteriophages, demonstrating the excellence of the bacteriophage gene editing technology (CRISPR/Cas) and Robotic Bacteriophage improvement platform technology of the Company.

Additionally, iNtRON identified the mutation patterns of tail fiber genes closely associated with antimicrobial activity, extracting and securing core sequences along with information about variable or invariant regions. The Company anticipates effectively utilizing this to further enhance the antimicrobial activity of future PHAGERIA® anti-cancer candidates.

Dr. SON, Ji-soo, the head of the BD Department emphasized, "As ETBF is known to have a direct correlation with the occurrence and progression of colorectal cancer, it was the primary target of this screening for PHAGERIA® anti-cancer candidates." He added, "We plan to gradually expand the application of this technology to other bacteriophages to improve the broad antimicrobial properties against harmful gut microbiomes and further advance the Robotic Bacteriophage improvement platform technology."

Mr. YOON, Kyung-won, CEO of iNtRON said that "The Robotic Bacteriophage Improvement Platform technology is the core technology that underpins not only PHAGERIA® but also PHAGERUS® for developing antiviral agents and PHAGERIARUS® for developing immune-modulating agents. He further stated, "We will focus more on related research and development and enhance technological capabilities to achieve success in the development of new drugs based on bacteriophage technology, solidifying our position as a global leader in the bacteriophage field."

About PHAGERIA® Platform

iNtRON's PHAGERIA® is a technical term for iNtRON, synthesized from bacterio phage s and bacte ria . In simple terms, PHAGERIA® is a platform for researching the impact of bacteriophages on intestinal bacteria and their effect on human health. When bacteriophages consume intestinal bacteria, it can lead to changes in the intestinal flora. These changes may have an impact on human immunity and overall health.

About iNtRON Biotechnology, Inc.

iNtRON (www.iNtODEWORLD.com) is a BIO New Drug developing venture company and a leader in bacteriophage-based technology for human with aim to develop and investigate into the 'Immune & Immunotherapeutics' market. While pursuing global research and business development (R&BD) investments since the foundation and accelerated development after entering its IPO in KOSDAQ, the company honed in on innovating BIO New Drugs by developing various 'First-in-Class" and "First-in-Concept' bio-drugs and conducting clinical studies in phases. The Company is committed to development of innovative innovation in the infectious diseases and 'Immune & Immunotherapeutics' area.

