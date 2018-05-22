Intronix Technologies Unveils Innovative Mobile and Web Apps Designed to Help Manage Chronic Pain

TORONTO, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intronix Technologies (http://www.intronixtech.com/) recently created two software applications that provide tools for doctors to measure and track treatment outcomes of pain management while also including patients as part of their own treatment. Quantify PRN and Engage PRN work as stand-alone applications but achieve their greatest potential in interaction with each other. Both Quantify PRN and Engage PRN will be coming to the Android and Apple store soon.

Quantify PRN is designed for the doctor's office. This web-based app is comprised of a collection of well-known and accepted assessment indexes to measure the following criteria: spasticity, pain and capability. These elements can be quantified, graphed and documented over time, providing an indication of outcomes measured at the point of treatment. Engage PRN is designed for use by patients at home. This Android/iOS app is designed to help patients document spasticity, pain, and capability using an easy-to-understand visual and numerical scale ranging from zero to nine (0–9). Patients are welcome to document any time they wish.

"The efficacy of both apps is revealed within the synergy that occurs when the doctor's office is using Quantify PRN while patients are simultaneously using Engage PRN. Data collected from the patient's day-to-day condition can be transferred to the doctor's app and easily viewed alongside the doctor's other patient information. This provides both a measure of treatment outcomes as well as incorporating patient engagement data, which are two very important factors needed to improve patient treatment outcomes," said Dr. Evan Friedman, President of Intronix Technologies.

Doctors can also train patients to fill out more extensive questionnaires to increase the value of day-to-day feedback. Questionnaires can be selected and specifically activated on the patient's Engage PRN app. This increases the value of the patient's feedback and further improves communication concerning the patient's condition. All results are available graphically while supportive information pertaining to the patient's documented condition is sent to the patient's phone or tablet to help them monitor, track and cope with their own specific situation. Such electronic diaries have been shown to improve compliance and decrease the risk of recall bias.

Chronic pain is a common condition with significant physical, psychological, social and economic impact. The Institute of Medicine estimates that more than 100 million Americans suffer from chronic pain. Conservative estimates suggest that well over $500 billion per year is spent in the treatment of these pain conditions. Pain is associated with lost productivity and the complex burdens that such suffering places upon patients and their families.

Pain is a complex phenomenon, requiring multifaceted and multidisciplinary approaches. New technologies such as smartphone apps may help patients better utilize more evidence-based treatments. Patient-facing apps could provide the most benefits and such apps would seek to engage patients between traditional outpatient visits. This empowers patients to take a more active role in the management of their healthcare — improving pain relief, facilitating functioning and returning patients sooner to daily living.

About

Intronix Technologies Corporation is located within the Greater Toronto area, Ontario. Intronix designs and produces portable medical devices for neuromuscular diagnostics and treatment delivery. Its signature Myoguide™ Needle EMG Guided Injection System uses an innovative signal display, high fidelity audio feedback and a fully featured stimulator to help clinicians find the optimal injection sites to help manage myofascial pain and spasticity. Intronix Technologies is well known for its attention to equipment quality and comprehensive customer-support programs.

Contact:

Dr. Evan Friedman

President, Intronix Technologies Corporation

+01-905-951-3361

195040@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intronix-technologies-unveils-innovative-mobile-and-web-apps-designed-to-help-manage-chronic-pain-300652536.html

SOURCE Intronix Technologies Corporation

Related Links

http://www.intronixtech.com

