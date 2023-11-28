Introworks Launching Agency Provides Marketing Communications Expertise to HistoSonics® as Revolutionary Med Tech Product Goes to Market

News provided by

Introworks

28 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introworks, a leading marketing communications agency, is proud to have supported HistoSonics on the launch of their Edison® System – an unprecedented medical technology that is predicted to revolutionize the treatment of tumors and unwanted tissue, starting in the liver. The collaboration leveraged Introworks' expertise in strategic messaging, storytelling and breakthrough creative to ensure this groundbreaking medical technology receives the attention it deserves.

HistoSonics, founded in 2010, is poised to change patient care and treatment options featuring a mechanical-only method of destroying tumors and tissues called histotripsy. The Edison® System uses an image-guided sonic beam therapy (histotripsy) combined with advanced imaging  to deliver non-invasive, personalized treatments to targeted liver tissue and tumors with precision and control and without needles, knives, or ionizing radiation.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with HistoSonics in launching this extraordinary new medical technology," said Bob Freytag, CEO of Introworks. "Our team understands the unique challenges medical start-ups face and are deeply committed to crafting powerful narratives that resonate and drive meaningful engagement. This product is especially rewarding because it allows us to directly contribute through our partnership to advancing a revolutionary medical technology."

The marketing communications expertise provided by Introworks included supporting HistoSonics in refining the overarching product strategic narrative and supporting collateral such as animations, website, and print pieces, as well as staffing support in the form of a Fractional Launch Navigator. Introworks Fractional Launch Navigators offer flexible marketing staffing support to ensure that critical launches and initiatives meet company timelines and goals.

"Introworks has been a great partner in the launch preparation of our Edison® System, providing expertise in content creation and launch execution," said Josh King, VP of Marketing at HistoSonics. The Introworks team spent valuable time and effort early on gaining an in-depth understanding of our launch needs and the dynamics of our regulatory landscape. This foundation yielded a strategic and creative approach that has us poised to meet our overall goals for this  launch."

This launch opens up a new category of care for patients and an innovative treatment option for patients suffering with liver tumors., This contemporary experience with HistoSonics only solidifies Introworks' position as a leading partner for medical innovators who want to win in dynamic, high potential markets.

About Introworks:
Introworks is a marketing communications agency that specializes in launching, rebooting and boosting products and services that impact health, well-being and the world we live in. Medical innovators find success in their ability to simplify complex concepts and change conversations to help companies win in tough market situations.

About HistoSonics, Inc:
HistoSonics' image guided sonic beam therapy system uses advanced imaging and proprietary sensing technology to deliver non-invasive, personalized treatments with precision and control. The science of histotripsy uses focused sound energy to produce controlled acoustic cavitation that mechanically destroys and liquifies targeted liver tumors at sub-cellular levels. The company believes that the novel mechanism of action of their proprietary technology provides significant advantages to patients, including the ability of the treatment site to recover and resorb quickly. Uniquely, the HistoSonics' platform also provides physicians the ability to monitor the destruction of tissue under continuous real-time visualization and control, unlike any modality that exists today.

SOURCE Introworks

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.