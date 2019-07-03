Intrusion Detection Modernization Market in Homeland Security & Public Safety - 2019-2025
NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrusion Detection Modernization Market to Reach $41B by 2025
New and maturing Intrusion Detection technologies, such as: Artificial Intelligence, Smart Fences, IoT, Subterranean Tunnel Detection, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Data Analysis and Smart & Covert Sensors will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities
The Intrusion Detection Modernization Market in Homeland Security & Public Safety – 2019-2025 report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical markets, 5 technology markets, 5 revenue sources, 5 regional markets and 43 national markets, detailing 234 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets in total. In addition, the report provides extensive and updated data on 147 Intrusion Detection products & services Vendors. According to the report, the market is expected to reach $41 billion in 2025
Key drivers of the Intrusion Detection Modernization in Homeland Security & Public Safety Market include:
- Terror and crime
- Cybercrime and cyberterrorism
- Trump administration's Mexican Wall funding
- Private Sector Security
- New and maturing technologies, (e.g., Covert Fences, IoT, Subterranean Tunnel Detection, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Big Data & Data Analysis and Smart Sensors)
- The need to minimize the labor cost of CIP
This 1095-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Intrusion Detection Modernization Market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
A. Questions answered in this report include:
- What drives the customers to purchase Intrusion Detection solutions and services?
- What is the Intrusion Detection Modernization market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?
- What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
- Who are the decision-makers?
- What drives the customers to modernize their Intrusion Detection solutions and services?
- What are the customers looking for?
- What are the Intrusion Detection technology & services trends?
- What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
- What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
B. The Global Intrusion Detection Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.
With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent, and the global aviation security market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:
By 5 Technologies:
Video, Radar & Lidar Surveillance & Analytics
Overt & Covert Electronic Fences
IoT, Big Data & Artificial Intelligence
Non-Imaging (IR, Microwave, Acoustic & Other) Sensors
Command and Control Systems
By 5 Vertical Market:
Critical Infrastructure (CIP)
Government
Private Sector
Military & Defense
Correctional Facilities & Other
By 43 National Markets:
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Colombia
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of LATAM
UK
France
Netherlands
Belgium
Sweden
Denmark
Germany
Austria
Italy
Spain
Poland
Czech Republic
Russia
Rest of Europe
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Kuwait
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of MEA
India
China
South Korea
Japan
Australia
Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan
Pakistan
Taiwan
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
By 5 Regional Markets:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
Product Sales
Integration, Installation & Commissioning
Training & Services
Planning & Consulting
Maintenance & Upgrades
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:
Market drivers & inhibitors
Business opportunities
SWOT analysis
Competitive analysis
Business environment
The 2018-2025 market
D. The Homeland Market report includes the following 4 appendices:
Appendix A: National Intrusion Detection Market Background for 40 countries
Appendix B: The Intrusion Detection Industry
Appendix C: Intrusion Detection Related Products Standards
Appendix D: Abbreviations
E. The report addresses over 300 security standards (including links)
G. The Aviation and Airport Security Market report provides updated extensive data on 145 leading aviation security related vendors (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, Intrusion Detection Modernization products, and contact info.):
3M
3i-MIND
3VR
3xLOGIC
ABB
Accenture
ACTi Corporation
ADANI
ADT Security Services
AeroVironment Inc.
Agent Video Intelligence
Airbus Defense and Space
Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
ALPHAOPEN
Anixter
Appealing Products Inc. (API)/ChemSee
Aralia Systems
AT&T Inc.
Augusta Systems
Austal
Auto Clear
Avigilon Corporation
Aware
Axis
AxxonSoft
Ayonix
BAE Systems
BHAHIA Corp (Sibel Ltd.)
BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd
BioLink Solutions
Biosensor Applications
Boeing
Bollinger Shipyards, Inc
Bosch Security Systems
Brijot Imaging Systems
Bruker Corporation
BT
Camero
Cassidian
CEIA
CelPlan
China Security & Surveillance, Inc.
Cisco Systems
Citilog
Cognitec Systems GmbH
Computer Network Limited (CNL)
Computer Sciences Corporation
CrossMatch
DetectaChem LLC
Diebold
DRS Technologies Inc.
DVTel
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Elsag Datamat
Emerson Electric
Ericsson
ESRI
FaceFirst
Leonardo (former Finmeccanica SpA)
Firetide
Fisher Labs
Fulcrum Biometrics LLC
G4S
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
General Dynamics Corporation
Getac Technology Corporation
Gilardoni SpA
Hanwha Techwin
Harris Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hexagon AB
Hitachi
Honeywell International Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
IBM
IndigoVision
Intel Security
IntuVision Inc
INXRAY Inc.
iOmniscient
IPConfigure
IPS Intelligent Video Analytics
Iris ID Systems, Inc.
IriTech Inc.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
ISS
Ketech Defense
L-3 Security & Detection Systems
Leidos, Inc.
LIXI Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
MACROSCOP
MDS
Mer group
Milestone Systems A/S
MilliVision
Mirasys
Mistral Security Inc.
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
National Instruments
NEC Corporation
NICE Systems
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuctech Co. Ltd.
ObjectVideo
Panasonic Corporation
Pelco
Pivot3
Proximex
QinetiQ Limited
Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
Raytheon
Red X Defense
Rockwell Collins, Inc.
Safran S.A.
Salient Sciences
Scanna MSC Ltd.
Scent Detection Technologies
Schneider Electric
Scintrex Trace
SeeTec
Siemens
Smart China (Holdings) Limited
Smiths Detection Inc.
Sony Corp.
Speech Technology Center
Suprema Inc.
Syagen Technology
Synectics Plc
Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd
TeraView
Texas Instruments
Textron Inc.
Thales Group
Thermo Electron Corp.
ThruVision Systems
Total Recall
Unisys Corporation
Verint
Vialogy LLC
Vidisco Ltd.
Vigilant Technology
Wesminster International Ltd.
Zhejiang Dahua Technology
