Intrusion Detection Modernization Market to Reach $41B by 2025New and maturing Intrusion Detection technologies, such as: Artificial Intelligence, Smart Fences, IoT, Subterranean Tunnel Detection, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Data Analysis and Smart & Covert Sensors will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities



The Intrusion Detection Modernization Market in Homeland Security & Public Safety – 2020-2025 report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical markets, 5 technology markets, 5 revenue sources, 5 regional markets and 43 national markets, detailing 234 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets in total. In addition, the report provides extensive and updated data on 147 Intrusion Detection products & services Vendors. According to the report, the market is expected to reach $41 billion in 2025

Key drivers of the Intrusion Detection Modernization in Homeland Security & Public Safety Market include:

Terror and crime

Cybercrime and cyberterrorism

Trump administration's Mexican Wall funding

Private Sector Security

New and maturing technologies, (e.g., Covert Fences, IoT, Subterranean Tunnel Detection, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Big Data & Data Analysis and Smart Sensors)

The need to minimize the labor cost of CIP

This 1095-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global Intrusion Detection Modernization Market available today. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

Questions answered in this report include:

What drives the customers to purchase Intrusion Detection solutions and services?

What is the Intrusion Detection Modernization market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?

What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to modernize their Intrusion Detection solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the Intrusion Detection technology & services trends?

What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?





