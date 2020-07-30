IntSights + ServiceNow: Accelerate Incident Response with Actionable Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntSights, the threat intelligence company focused on enabling enterprises to Defend Forward™, announced today the availability of a new application in the ServiceNow App Store that integrates the IntSights External Threat Protection (EPT) Suite and ServiceNow Security Incident Response.

Organizations adopting new technologies as part of their digital transformation journey seek to reduce risk and improve defenses while maximizing their investment in existing security tools. However, the addition of new tools, enhanced defense mechanisms, and advanced technologies can, in some cases, negatively impact existing processes and workflows by adding cost and complexity.

This integration allows Incident Response (IR) teams to seamlessly tap into real-time actionable intelligence, increasing the ROI of their existing security tools and workflows. Leveraging critical context, exactly when and where security and IR teams need it, practitioners can eliminate time-consuming security tasks and streamline workflows across vulnerability management, security operations, and third-party risk management.

"Security teams can directly access IntSights alerts from within their ServiceNow tools and workflows, giving those on the front line vital real-time context for informed and prioritized incident response," noted Yaron Paryanty, VP of Product Management at IntSights.

Using the IntSights app for ServiceNow, existing IntSights and ServiceNow customers can proactively select the specific alerts they want to view in their ServiceNow instance. These tailored alerts will automatically trigger new or existing workflows within ServiceNow. Enriched alerts are continuously imported from IntSights and converted into security incident tickets in the ServiceNow IR module.

Learn more about how you can expand the value of existing security tools with contextual threat intelligence to make informed decisions on threat prioritization and mitigation. Read the IntSights + ServiceNow Solution Brief .

The IntSights Threat Command for Security Incident Response and Threat Intelligence application is certified and available for immediate download in the ServiceNow App Store .

IntSights is revolutionizing cybersecurity operations with the industry's only all-in-one external threat protection platform designed to neutralize cyberattacks outside the wire. Our unique cyber reconnaissance capabilities enable continuous monitoring of an enterprise's external digital profile across the clear, deep, and dark web to identify emerging threats and orchestrate proactive response. Tailored threat intelligence that seamlessly integrates with security infrastructure for dynamic defense has made IntSights one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the world. IntSights has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Dallas, New York, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit: intsights.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

