IntSights Closes 2020 with 60% Growth, Record Q4; Starts 2021 With Incredible Momentum

"2020 brought a number of unexpected challenges and opportunities," said Guy Nizan, Co-founder and CEO of IntSights. "As COVID entered the landscape in Q1, we took a contrarian view to the market compared to other threat intelligence companies. Instead of cutting staff and resources, we increased our investments in engineering, product management, sales, and marketing. These investments have paid off, and now we are uniquely positioned to dominate the space in 2021."

As companies moved to remote work environments and faced staff and budget cuts, they also needed to protect their businesses from threat actors looking to take advantage of the disruptions caused by COVID. With a focus on automation, IntSights delivers to your security team and systems the most relevant, actionable intelligence possible. IntSights is also the only solution on the market designed to address challenges at each stage of the cyber threat kill chain, from attack indication, to compromise, to investigation and remediation. IntSights takes the complexity out of threat intelligence and delivers instant value without the heavy lift or sizable resource allocation that traditional threat intelligence solutions require. According to Forrester , customers, on average, enjoy an ROI of 442 percent ($2.1 million) after three years using the IntSights External Threat Protection Suite.

"IntSights has made threat intelligence easy to consume for any company," said Jason Thompson, COO of IntSights. "Legacy threat intelligence vendors layer complexity into their solutions, requiring businesses to manually review intelligence, increase overhead costs, and invest heavily in services to stand up and maintain the software. IntSights was founded on the idea that automation can eliminate the manual effort and complexity of threat intelligence, which is why so many customers are turning to our suite versus expensive, hard-to-leverage point solutions."

To hear from IntSights customers, click here .

Market Leadership

While competitors spent 2020 downsizing, conducting layoffs, and de-emphasizing innovation, IntSights continued to grow the company's employee base, welcoming over 30 new employees to the team. Awarded " Best Start-Up Employer " by Dun's 100, IntSights has maintained a clear focus on employee satisfaction, which extends through the company's customer service efforts.

In 2020, IntSights enhanced its executive team with the hire of Mark Fullbrook (CyberArk) as Vice President, Global Sales, at the helm of the company's global sales expansion. In addition, IntSights tapped industry veteran Eyal Katz (Logz.io, Infinidat) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Other key hires include Chris Strand, who previously led cyber compliance programs at Carbon Black, as Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), and Jonathan Beaton (SecurityScorecard, Electric AI) to lead Global Marketing.

Product-Led Growth, Democratizing Threat Intelligence

In 2020, IntSights accelerated R&D to give customers the deepest and most actionable intelligence on the market. Under this lens, IntSights expanded the platform's ability to cover external threats across PaaS, SaaS, and IaaS, which proved to be a valuable add in the remote work scenario. With the introduction of new intelligence scenarios, IntSights now extends the intelligence discovery capabilities to include confidential documents, credentials from botnets, GitHub mentions, and many more. IntSights has also accelerated vulnerability prioritization capabilities with industry-leading bidirectional integrations, improving platform automation. Through IntSights extensive technology integrations, customers can now streamline all vendor risk assessment information into the IntSights platform. IntSights' new browser extension, IntSights Extend™, is designed to make intelligence accessible and easy to consume outside of the IntSights platform via any browser. More importantly, it helps customers protect themselves against known cyberattacks with the click of a button.

Democratizing threat intelligence, our continued product strategy, highlights simplicity of use and automating takedowns and remediations, which help smaller organizations to quickly adopt threat intelligence and reduce their cyber risk. At the same time, we scale to help organizations of any size utilize their personnel and resources more efficiently.

New Programs and Strategic Technology Integrations Propel Global and Vertical Expansion

The launch of the IntSights Global Partner Program extended the company's External Threat Protection Suite to enterprises around the world. With 250 percent quarter-over-quarter growth in channel partner participation, IntSights technology is being distributed by some of the biggest, most influential partners in the world.

IntSights continues to expand its robust portfolio of more than 30 technology integrations and applications, extending our alliance ecosystem by partnering with leading SIEM, SOAR, and Vulnerability Management security solution providers. New in 2020, milestone integrations and applications included CrowdStrike, Microsoft Azure, Qualys, ServiceNow, Splunk, Tenable, and Zscaler.

