IntSights Cyber Intelligence Guides RSAC 2018 Attendees Through Dark Web Tour

As the Dark Web continues to increase in accessibility and spread across new countries and regions, IntSights' international Cyber Research Team (CRT) has created a guided Dark Web Tour to give RSAC attendees a glimpse of:

How cryptocurrency is being used extensively to monetize criminal activity?

Which nation-states are expanding their Dark Web presence in an effort to keep up with national defenses?

Why organizations of all sizes need to understand what is lurking on the Dark Web in order to properly protect against external and internal threats?

"As attendees walk around the show floor at this year's RSAC, they will see a variety of threat intelligence vendors. IntSights Cyber Intelligence is the only threat intelligence platform in the industry that provides customers with the depth and breadth of information needed to build a cohesive preventative and proactive defense cybersecurity strategy," said Alon Arvatz, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, IntSights Cyber Intelligence. "Our guided Dark Web Tour will allow attendees to fully understand what their security teams are up against when it comes to the selling and buying of data and other nefarious acts."

To schedule a live Dark Web demonstration and understand in detail the external threats targeting your organization, register here: IntSights RSAC 2018 Live Demo. Visit IntSights at booth #1921 in the South Expo.

About IntSights:

IntSights is redefining cyber security with the industry's first and only enterprise threat management platform that transforms tailored threat intelligence into automated security operations. Our groundbreaking data-mining algorithms and unique cyber reconnaissance capabilities continuously monitor an enterprise's external digital profile across the surface, deep and dark web, categorize and analyze tens of thousands of threats, and automate the risk remediation lifecycle -- streamlining workflows, maximizing resources and securing business operations. This has made IntSights' one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the world. IntSights' has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, New York, Dallas and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit: https://www.intsights.com.

