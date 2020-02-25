IntSights Enhances All-Star Executive Team With Veteran Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntSights, the threat intelligence company focused on enabling enterprises to Defend Forward™, announced today that Chris Strand has joined IntSights' executive team as Chief Compliance Officer to continue building out the company's cyber-compliance initiative. In addition, the company also announced IntSights is the first threat intelligence company to be approved as a participating organization of the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC).

As a long standing advocate of the PCI standards, Strand is actively engaged in influencing and guiding evolving PCI data protection regulations with the security standards set for global organizations. Through this collaborative community of vendors and global organizations, Strand has created a distinct vision for the path towards compliance excellence, fueling programs with insights delivered from threat intelligence. Prior to his role with IntSights, Strand spent the last decade building out the compliance framework and business for Carbon Black.

"In order to make significant strides in closing the gap between security and compliance, and deliver a solution that will address the divide between the two, we must make a major shift and change the narrative," said Chris Strand, Chief Compliance Officer at IntSights. "IntSights has created a market leading technology that allows compliance teams to work side-by-side with cybersecurity counterparts to understand the real threat and implications of stolen data in overall cybersecurity posture and regulatory compliance.."

Strand joins the executive team to lead the company's compliance initiatives as the clear, deep and dark web continues to be a safe haven for stolen intellectual property and personally identifiable information (PII) across industries. IntSights Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) is designed to proactively analyze potential gaps in cybersecurity frameworks, offering global customers visibility into the risks that may make them noncompliant with global data privacy laws and industry regulations.

"Chris Strand brings an exceptional amount of experience and insight into the budding issues surrounding maintaining compliance with a focus on increasing overall cybersecurity posture," said Guy Nizan, Co-Founder and CEO of IntSights. "With Chris at the helm of our compliance initiative and the acceptance of IntSights as an approved participating organization of PCI SSC, our customers will now gain visibility and strategic oversight into mapping with the latest compliance regulations, data privacy laws, and required industry regulatory frameworks."

Read Chris's announcement blog by clicking here.

