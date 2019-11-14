IntSights Finds Cybercrime Costs Retailers $30 Billion a Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntSights , the premier threat intelligence company focused on enabling enterprises to Defend Forward™, announced today the release of the firm's new report, Cyber(attack) Monday: Hackers Target the Retail Industry as E-Commerce Thrives . The retail industry is experiencing more breaches than any other industry in 2019 as criminals consistently deploy new advanced hacking methods to target the vast assets and data retailers control.

"The retail sector is under a lot of pressure to maintain security protocols in spite of revolving employees, both online and in brick-and-mortar store locations. Retail is also feeling the heat from increasingly stringent regulations guiding the sector toward advanced security protocols to protect consumer information," said Charity Wright, Cyber Threat Intelligence Advisor at IntSights. "As the retail attack surface continues to spread, the industry needs to build a solid foundation of security and monitor external threats to prevent full-blown attacks from coming to fruition."

Top Challenges and Threats for the Retail Industry:

Organized Retail Crime (ORC): Emerging dark web underground communities target retailers.

Emerging dark web underground communities target retailers. Point-of-sale (POS) malware, web apps, and ransomware: Retailers often lack advanced security protocols to ward off these attacks.

Retailers often lack advanced security protocols to ward off these attacks. Inventory shrinkage and store-based theft: Loss prevention teams are at a loss when it comes to disappearing assets.

Loss prevention teams are at a loss when it comes to disappearing assets. The costs of compliance: New regulations and crippling fines plague retailers.

To download a copy of Cyber(attack) Monday: Hackers Target the Retail Industry as E-Commerce Thrives, please visit: https://intsights.com/resources/cyber-attack-monday-hackers-target-the-retail-industry-as-e-commerce-thrives

About IntSights:

IntSights is revolutionizing cybersecurity operations with the industry's only all-in-one external threat protection platform designed to neutralize cyberattacks outside the wire. Our unique cyber reconnaissance capabilities enable continuous monitoring of an enterprise's external digital profile across the clear, deep, and dark web to identify emerging threats and orchestrate proactive response. Tailored threat intelligence that seamlessly integrates with security infrastructure for dynamic defense has made IntSights one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the world. IntSights has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Dallas, New York, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit: intsights.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Jason Thompson

IntSights

+1-206-617-7701

jason@intsights.com

SOURCE IntSights

Related Links

https://www.intsights.com/

