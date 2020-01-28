IntSights Launches Hands-On Security Advisory Services to Train Global Customers in Cybersecurity

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntSights , the threat intelligence company focused on enabling enterprises to Defend Forward™, announced today the launch of the company's in-person Security Advisory Services offering. This new offering brings IntSights world-class cybersecurity professionals into the conference rooms of the company's global customer base to provide actionable training for hands-on analysts, SOC team members, CISOs, C-level executives, and board members.

Seminar Instructors:

Etay Maor, CSO, IntSights : As the CSO of IntSights and Professor of Cybersecurity at Boston College, Maor has spent his career leading cybersecurity teams and classrooms to a broader and deeper understanding of the discipline. Prior to his work with IntSights, Maor was an IBM X-Force Cyber Range Instructor and Executive Security Advisor, as well as head of RSA's Cyber Threats Research Lab.

Charity Wright, Cyber Threat Intelligence Advisor, IntSights: As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Advisor at IntSights, Wright is responsible for guiding customer CTI teams to establish and mature their threat intelligence practitioners and processes. Prior to IntSights, Wright built and trained numerous intelligence teams in both the private and government sectors.

Maor and Wright, seasoned cybersecurity professionals, are uniquely qualified to help organizations extend visibility, understand cyber risks, and automate responses, greatly enhancing the ability to prevent and remediate cyber threats.

"IntSights partners with the top companies around the world to provide visibility into the clear, deep, and dark web. Today, we are extending these partnerships to offer our global customers the opportunity to increase cybersecurity awareness through prescriptive in-person seminars taught by our seasoned cybersecurity professionals," said Etay Maor, Chief Security Officer, IntSights. "Employees across every organization need foundational cybersecurity training and awareness. Our Security Advisory Services enable customers to level up cybersecurity across the entire security organization, while offering more technical members a chance to learn from the best in the business."

Seminars and Courses:

Hands-On Cybersecurity Awareness Training : This half-day seminar covers the tools, tactics, and techniques used by adversaries (from script kiddies to sophisticated cybercrime groups). We dive into identifying and understanding phishing attacks, malware, proximity-based attacks, and more.

: This half-day seminar covers the tools, tactics, and techniques used by adversaries (from script kiddies to sophisticated cybercrime groups). We dive into identifying and understanding phishing attacks, malware, proximity-based attacks, and more. Thinking Like a Cyber Criminal: This session focuses on how cybercriminals think and operate. Understanding the way attackers choose, analyze, and ultimately attack their targets is crucial for today's CISOs and SOC team leaders.

This session focuses on how cybercriminals think and operate. Understanding the way attackers choose, analyze, and ultimately attack their targets is crucial for today's CISOs and SOC team leaders. Cyber Threat Intel (CTI) 101: CTI 101 will help you create or improve a strategy and CTI program – from goal definition, capability, and key personnel recruitment to tools, techniques, and procedures.

CTI 101 will help you create or improve a strategy and CTI program – from goal definition, capability, and key personnel recruitment to tools, techniques, and procedures. Cyber Threat Intel (CTI) 201: CTI 201 focuses on maturing your CTI program. This course will guide your team through several steps needed to mature your program, including how to effectively analyze cyber intelligence for measurable impact on your organization.

Additional Modules:

Tour of the Dark Web

Intro to Cryptography

OSINT In Depth

Intro to Phishing and Malware

Bypassing Security Tools and Procedures

For more information on how to sign up for IntSights Security Advisory Services, please visit: https://intsights.com/products/security-advisory-services

About IntSights

IntSights is revolutionizing cybersecurity operations with the industry's only all-in-one external threat protection platform designed to neutralize cyberattacks outside the wire. Our unique cyber reconnaissance capabilities enable continuous monitoring of an enterprise's external digital profile across the clear, deep, and dark web to identify emerging threats and orchestrate proactive response. Tailored threat intelligence that seamlessly integrates with security infrastructure for dynamic defense has made IntSights one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the world. IntSights has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Dallas, New York, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit: intsights.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

