IntSights Launches Into 2020 With Triple-Digit Revenue Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntSights , the threat intelligence company focused on enabling enterprises to Defend Forward™, announced today the company achieved triple-digit revenue growth and doubled its global customer base. In addition to strong growth in core markets, the company attained 125 percent growth in APAC and LATAM, demonstrating the success of the company's global growth strategy. With a 60 percent win rate versus key competitors, a large segment of the company's new logos displaced incumbent legacy providers.

"In 2019, we doubled down on driving innovation and expanding our automation capabilities to capitalize on the growing demand for external threat intelligence across the clear, deep, and dark web. With validation from the investor community in our $30 million Series D raise, led by Qumra Capital, we have the resources necessary to continue dominating this market," said Guy Nizan, Co-Founder and CEO of IntSights. "In 2020, IntSights will continue to focus on driving best-in-class threat intelligence capabilities that can be leveraged by any company, and accessible by anyone."

Major Company Milestones:

Raised a $30 million series D, led by Qumra Capital, to accelerate worldwide commercialization efforts

Doubled net new logos: the company now counts 300 Customers, including the top telecommunications providers, the world's largest payments organizations, national insurance payers, and the top global financial services organizations

Expansion of executive team with industry veterans: Jason Thompson, COO & CMO; Jay Zimmet, CRO; Brian Costello, VP of Americas Sales and Global Channels; Etay Maor, CSO; Yaron Paryanty, VP of Product

Doubled head count to drive new product development and expand the global go-to-market team

Established strategic technology integration alliances with Carbon Black, Check Point, FireEye, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Swimlane, and Zscaler

Multiple industry awards, including CyberCrime Magazine's Hot 150 and 2020 SC Awards Finalist for Best Threat Intelligence Technology

Driving Market Innovation:

Vulnerability Risk Analyzer : Arms IntSights External Threat Protection (ETP) users with up-to-date external intelligence along with a risk-based prioritization score for CVEs. This dramatically improves the ability for security teams to patch critical vulnerabilities that have the highest potential to result in a breach and regulatory fines.

Alert Profiler: Provide organizations with an easy way to build custom machine learning-driven algorithms tailored for their businesses. Organizations can now implement unique rule sets to define exactly what constitutes an alert based on their specific criteria so they can rapidly identify and respond to the threats that matter most to their business.

Threat Investigation Module: Enables deeper real-time threat research and analysis within the IntSights Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP), allowing customers to quickly identify and take action on IOCs that are most likely to threaten their business.

Integration Support: Customers can leverage our extensive ecosystem of strategic technology integration partners to infuse external intelligence into their existing security solutions for proactive mitigation and orchestrated response.

Industry Validation and Presence:

Forrester Consulting conducted a study quantifying the Total Economic Impact™ and benefits of the IntSights External Threat Protection Suite. The study shows that organizations that leverage IntSights can gain $2.5 million in operational and security related cost savings and an ROI of 442 percent over three years.¹

Gartner Peer Insights real user reviews rated IntSights 4.8 stars out of 5.

About IntSights

IntSights is revolutionizing cybersecurity operations with the industry's only all-in-one external threat protection platform designed to neutralize cyberattacks outside the wire. Our unique cyber reconnaissance capabilities enable continuous monitoring of an enterprise's external digital profile across the clear, deep, and dark web to identify emerging threats and orchestrate proactive response. Tailored threat intelligence that seamlessly integrates with security infrastructure for dynamic defense has made IntSights one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the world. IntSights has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Dallas, New York, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit: intsights.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

¹ Results of the Total Economic Impact™ of the IntSights External Threat Protection Suite, an October 2019 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of IntSights, are for a composite organization based on interviewed customers.

