IntSights Releases Vulnerability Risk Analyzer Enabling Enterprises to Instantly Assess Risk from Emerging Vulnerabilities

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntSights , the threat intelligence company focused on enabling enterprises to Defend Forward™, announced today major enhancements to the IntSights External Threat Protection (ETP) Suite with the launch of Vulnerability Risk Analyzer™.

Vulnerability Risk Analyzer arms ETP users with up-to-date external intelligence and a risk-based prioritization score. This enables security personnel to assess the external risk posed from each CVE, so that vulnerabilities can be patched based on clear, deep, and dark web intelligence - updating an antiquated vulnerability patch management process, while greatly enhancing regulatory compliance requirements.

Leveraging robust integrations with leading vulnerability management solutions, organization-specific CVEs are enriched with external intelligence information and are instantly scored. This eliminates the resource-intensive process of determining which CVEs should be patched first. Vulnerability Risk Analyzer automates vulnerability prioritization, ranking, and management, which is an onerous manual audit process associated with many compliance and data privacy regulations.

"Vulnerability managers suffer from a lack of external threat intelligence data associated with specific CVEs," said Yaron Paryanty, VP Product at IntSights. "By helping them determine which vulnerabilities are most critical to patch based on clear, deep and dark web intelligence, vulnerability managers will experience significant ROI."

Benefits of Vulnerability Risk Analyzer:

Data from the clear, deep, and dark web can be filtered from each specific source.

Automate and satisfy control requirements by direct alignment to common and required compliance and data privacy regulations such as PCI DSS, NIST CSF, HIPAA Security Rule, GDPR, CCPA, NERC CIP and more.

Prioritize near-term critical vulnerability targets to ensure adequate coverage and security planning for any system EOL assets within your enterprise.

