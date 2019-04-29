IntSights Report Shows Banking and Financial Services Sector Continues to Be Targeted by External Threat Actors

"Threat actors are using tactics like social media impersonation, malicious mobile applications, and phishing schemes to circumvent corporate networks and leverage organizations' brands to trick users and run scams," said Hadar Rosenberg, threat intelligence research analyst at IntSights. "While these tactics are not always direct attacks against a corporate system, they can be incredibly damaging and costly. This is why organizations need to be operating in the external threat environment, monitoring potential threats before they manifest into attacks."

The IntSights Banking & Financial Services Cyber Threat Landscape Report details the most common types of attacks, regional trends, and recommendations for more effective cyber threat defense. To download a copy of the report please click here .

