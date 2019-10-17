IntSights Reveals Automotive Cybersecurity Points of Exposure in New Research Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntSights , the threat intelligence company focused on enabling enterprises to Defend Forward™, announced today the release of the firm's new report, Under the Hood: Cybercriminals Exploit Automotive Industry's Software Features . The report identifies the inherent cybersecurity risk and vulnerabilities manufacturers face as the industry matures through a radical transformation towards connectivity.

Car manufacturers offer more software features to consumers than ever before, and increasingly popular autonomous vehicles that require integrated software introduce security vulnerabilities. Widespread cloud connectivity and wireless technologies enhance vehicle functionality, safety, and reliability but expose cars to hacking exploits. In addition, the pressure to deliver products as fast as possible puts a big strain on the security capabilities of cars, manufacturing facilities, and automotive data.

"The automotive industry faces some unique challenges. Aside from the need to protect their IT and OT from attacks seen in other industries, they also have to identify issues and protect the vehicles themselves. With more onboard computers, more connectivity and more personal devices connecting - the attack surface is constantly growing and the attackers have taken notice," said Etay Maor, Chief Security Officer, IntSights. "A lack of adequate security controls and knowledge of threat vectors enables attackers to take advantage of easily acquired tools on the dark web to reap financial gain. Automakers need to have a constant pulse on dark web chatter, points of known exposure, and data for sale to mitigate risk."

Top Vehicle Attack Vectors:

Remote Keyless Systems

Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

Software and Infotainment Applications

GPS Spoofing

Cellular Attacks

To download a copy of Under the Hood: Cybercriminals Exploit Automotive Industry's Software Features, please visit: https://intsights.com/resources/under-the-hood

About IntSights:

IntSights is revolutionizing cybersecurity operations with the industry's only all-in-one external threat protection platform designed to neutralize cyberattacks outside the wire. Our unique cyber reconnaissance capabilities enable continuous monitoring of an enterprise's external digital profile across the clear, deep, and dark web to identify emerging threats and orchestrate proactive response. Tailored threat intelligence that seamlessly integrates with security infrastructure for dynamic defense has made IntSights one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the world. IntSights has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, Dallas, New York, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit: intsights.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

Media Contact:

Jason Thompson

IntSights

206-617-7701

jason@intsights.com

SOURCE IntSights