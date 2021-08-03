Intterra Accelerates Its Mission to Support First Responders Through Strategic Investment From Yamhill Capital

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Intterra announced a strategic partnership with Yamhill Capital to help achieve its mission to save lives, property, and the environment from all manner of disasters.

Already the leading provider of situational awareness and decision support technology for fire departments and first responders, Yamhill's strategic investment will accelerate the roll-out of future products and enhancements that support first responders during wildfire, structure fire, and lifesaving responses.

From its founding over ten years ago, Intterra has identified the critical need to get timely and reliable information to those on the front lines of disasters faster than ever before. Key benefits of the Intterra and Yamhill partnership include:

Increasing the adoption and deployment of Intterra's product offerings around the country to enable great collaboration between agencies and people responding to disasters including wildfire, hurricanes, and public health crises like COVID-19.

Expanding the Intterra team to build safety and resiliency software products that meet the customer and community needs in a timely manner.

Enabling new public-private partnerships to improve communication, data sharing and collaboration during crises.

"This partnership comes at an ideal time for Intterra and the first responder community," said Brian Collins, CEO and co-founder of Intterra. "The Yamhill investment enables us to quickly add depth and expand our team across all major functions. The investment will also empower us to keep up with accelerating demand for our software in what is becoming an increasingly challenging environment for first responders and the communities they serve."

Intterra's platform and products are already used by the majority of the Western States as they look to improve fire and EMS response efforts. Founded in 2010 with a mission to improve wildfire agencies' access to critical information and data, Intterra has since expanded to become an all-hazard tool for departments of all sizes looking to reduce risk and improve safety through real-time coordination and analytics.

Kate Dargan, co-founder of Intterra and pioneer in wildland firefighting and leader in the community said, "Wildfire is a very clear and present danger to communities and is putting extraordinary demands on our firefighters and first responders. We try to give them every advantage to protect the people and property at risk. Our customers, from the local to federal level, depend on us to deliver the mission-critical tools that help them protect all of us."

Prior to founding Intterra, Ms. Dargan joined the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection right out of high school in 1977, ultimately becoming the first woman to be appointed State Fire Marshall by California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2006. Kate founded Intterra with Brian Collins after witnessing firsthand the need to collaborate between agencies and access timely and accurate data when responding to disasters.

"From our early conversations, we were impressed by the Intterra team and this opportunity," said Chris Breaux, Managing Partner of Yamhill Capital. "We became keenly aware of the communication hurdles and general lack of information that first responders face during a crisis. We believe our partnership will enable Intterra to continue expanding the response capabilities required to stay ahead of new challenges while serving as a foundation for integrating future technologies and capabilities."

While predictive modelling, remote sensing, and artificial intelligence tools continue to improve, access to these data sets is a constant challenge. As state and local agencies look to implement collaboration and data sharing initiatives across jurisdictions, Intterra is focused on delivering a software-as-a-service platform that enables interagency data integration and its real-time consumption by first responders.

About Intterra:

Intterra is the only interagency common operational platform providing real-time situational awareness software for firefighters and first responders. Intterra's software tools allow multiple agencies to share situational information and respond to dangers as they develop in real time. Trusted by some of the busiest firefighting agencies in the US, Intterra empowers departments and agencies with insights and analytics, allowing users to access all of a department's relevant data in one centralized visual interface. Since 2010, Intterra has been on a mission to arm fire agencies with big-data solutions to ensure they'll be better informed, more flexible, safer, and ultimately more valuable to their communities.

About Yamhill Capital:

Founded in 2020, Yamhill Capital is an investment company that invests in mission-driven companies that are redefining industries through software and advanced technology. Yamhill works closely with various stakeholders to unlock the power of collective networks. Within the Fire & EMS space, Yamhill is actively seeking partners that believe in the value of improved decision-making and risk mitigation through the use of software and big data. The firm's top priority is to align various stakeholders such as private landowners, fire agencies, insurance companies and utilities around the shared vision of decreasing the loss of life, property, and habitat in our shared environment.

SOURCE Intterra