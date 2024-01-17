Intterra Advances its Growth Through Fresh Marketing, A New Customer Summit, & Expanded Leadership Team

Intterra.io launches alongside Intterra's Customer Summit with the support of an enhanced executive leadership team reflecting Intterra's growth trajectory.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. , Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intterra announces the promotion of Adam Weldon to a newly formed Chief Marketing Officer position alongside Brittany Black as Chief Sales Officer. Robert Edson takes the reign of Intterra's world-class post-sale team in the role of Chief Customer Officer.

"I'm extremely proud of the contributions these 3 leaders have already made to Intterra and what these newly appointed roles mean for our growth. Intterra now has a best-in-class leadership team with deep experience across tech disciplines as well as the Public Safety sector. We are in a position to take Intterra to the next level as the leader in Public Safety common operating platforms," said Mike Soldan, Intterra CEO.

Along with the enhanced leadership team, Intterra announces the launch of its new website, refreshed brand and core focus at www.intterra.io . The speed, clarity, and quality of the updated marketing reflects Intterra's commitment to being a leader in the industry through education, expertise and connecting with their customers wherever they are in the decision making process.

Intterra is further amplifying its commitment to invest in its valued customer base. From February 28th to March 1st, the company is set to host an innovatively crafted Customer Summit at its headquarters in Castle Rock, CO. During this summit, Intterra will unveil cutting-edge product roadmaps and foster collaborative discussions among agencies to enhance their mitigation and situational awareness initiatives. Existing Intterra customers are encouraged to reach out to their dedicated Account Manager for more information on attending this exclusive event.

"We're very well known for our customer service and integration expertise at Intterra. During a phase of extreme growth, we're excited to keep that reputation alive through our agency relationships and events like our upcoming Customer Summit in February. We're looking forward to sharing our product plans and progress with our amazing customers," said Intterra Chief Customer Officer, Robert Edson.

Explore all this and more at intterra.io

About Intterra:

Intterra is a trusted interagency common operational platform providing real-time situational awareness software for firefighters, first responders, and the private sector. Intterra's software tools allow communities to share situational information and respond to risks & events as they develop in real-time. Trusted by some of the busiest firefighting agencies in the US, Intterra empowers departments and agencies with insights and analytics, allowing users to access all of a department's relevant data in one centralized visual interface. Since 2010, Intterra has been on a mission to arm fire agencies with big-data solutions to ensure they'll be better informed, more flexible, safer, and ultimately more valuable to their communities.

