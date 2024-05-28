Intterra Announces New Partnership with Ignis Technologies

Intterra is proud to announce a new partnership with Ignis Technologies, the leader in wildland mobile software for firefighters.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intterra continues to invest in its mission of improving the lives of first responders through a partnership with Ignis Technologies, a division of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. By building their network of world-class partners in the firetech ecosystem, Intterra remains the leader in situational awareness. Through developing preset connections between these tools, mutual Intterra and Ignis customers will be able to share critical data between frontline teams and command centers in both platforms.

"Ignis' founding principles of putting first responders at the core of their software resonates deeply with Intterra, they are quickly becoming known as one of the most impactful mobile tools in the wildland/wildfire space. Our shared customers are most excited about fortifying and improving the accuracy of their air intel and lightning data with this integration. We're proud to be working closely with Cody, Drew, and the entire Ignis team to bring well-built tools to firefighters," said Mike Soldan, Intterra CEO.

Both organizations are investing in interoperability to make their customers' lives easier. The sharing of the right layers, data, and geospatial information at the right time greatly increases the safety of wildland firefighters. Intterra has been well-known in the wildland/wildfire space since its founding. The addition of cutting edge tools like Ignis brings together the best of all technology products.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Intterra, furthering our commitment to the safety and efficiency of wildland firefighters. At Ignis, we are dedicated to developing technology that meets the unique challenges faced by those on the fireline. By integrating our solution with Intterra's, we aim to provide tools that turn situational awareness into a common operating picture. This collaboration is a crucial step towards building a resilient, interoperable emergency response ecosystem, ensuring that wildland firefighters have the support they need to safely protect our communities and natural resources," said Ignis founder, Andrew Dixon.

About Intterra:

Intterra is a trusted interagency common operational platform providing real-time situational awareness software for firefighters, first responders, and the private sector. Intterra's software tools allow communities to share situational information and respond to risks & events as they develop in real-time. Trusted by some of the busiest firefighting agencies in the US, Intterra empowers departments and agencies with insights and analytics, allowing users to access all of a department's relevant data in one centralized visual interface. Since 2010, Intterra has been on a mission to arm fire agencies with big-data solutions to ensure they'll be better informed, more flexible, safer, and ultimately more valuable to their communities.

About Ignis Technologies:

Ignis, a division of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. was founded by former wildland firefighters to address the urgent need for more effective systems to collect, distribute and communicate actionable intelligence and situational awareness on wildland fires.

Through collaborative development with federal, state and local fire organizations, Ignis has developed a pioneering mobile platform that elevates firefighter situational awareness, creates an interoperable common operating picture across firefighting organizations, and generates real time, high value data to help fire organizations improve suppression effectiveness and increase firefighter safety.

