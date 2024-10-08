Intterra Announces Robert Wolf as New Chief Executive Officer

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intterra (Intterra.io), a leading geospatial intelligence and analytics platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Wolf as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With over two decades of leadership experience in technology, data analytics, and emergency management, Wolf is poised to lead Intterra through its next phase of innovation and growth.

Wolf brings a wealth of experience to Intterra, having held executive positions in companies focused on public safety, geospatial technologies, and data-driven decision-making. His vision and leadership align perfectly with Intterra's mission to provide actionable intelligence and situational awareness to first responders, government agencies, and critical infrastructure.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Rob to the Intterra family," said Chris Breaux, Chairman of the Board at Intterra. "Rob has an impressive track record of delivering for customers, particularly in public safety. His deep understanding of our customers' needs, and his hands-on approach will be game-changing for Intterra as we continue to evolve. We're confident that under his leadership, Intterra will reach new heights."

Intterra has established itself as a market leader in geospatial analytics and mission-critical decision support for emergency management professionals. With Wolf at the helm, the company aims to expand its product offerings and enhance its platform's capabilities, ensuring that its customers can make smarter, faster decisions in the most critical moments.

"I am thrilled to join Intterra and work alongside such a talented and dedicated team," said Robert Wolf, newly appointed CEO. "Intterra's mission has never been more important, and I look forward to continuing its growth, building on its foundation as a trusted, innovative partner in the industry."

As CEO, Wolf will be responsible for steering Intterra's strategy, driving customer growth, and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence.

About Intterra: Intterra (Intterra.io) is a leading geospatial intelligence platform that provides actionable data and insights for emergency management, public safety, and critical infrastructure. By harnessing the power of real-time analytics, Intterra helps decision-makers make informed choices during emergencies and other critical situations. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Intterra serves a wide range of clients, including fire departments, emergency response teams, and local governments.

