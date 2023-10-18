Intterra Expands Functionality of its Industry-Leading Stats Tool

News provided by

Intterra

18 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intterra announces the expansion of their Stats tooling across all map layers in their core-products. Additionally, the ability to reuse pre-created polygons allows Command Staff to better understand environments and make better decisions real-time.

Continue Reading
Intterra Stats Tool quickly showing how many hospital beds are available in an area.
Intterra Stats Tool quickly showing how many hospital beds are available in an area.

"Our goal is to help first responders create the most effective mitigation plans and response decisions in emergency situations. The best way to do that is give them the right data at the right time. The expansion of our Stats tool to so many data layers allows for just that." said Adam Gotlieb, Chief Product Officer at Intterra.

Intterra displays critical information that agencies can use to inform operational planning, emergency evacuation checks, and incident summaries. First responders & command staff can select layers to obtain information about the population count, building count, property value, preplan mapping, and location demographics. They can leverage existing boundaries (polygons) or draw their own shape to target and zoom into specific locations with Intterra's Stats Tool, improving active intel.

"Our customer's feedback has always sat at the center of what Intterra builds. We're continuing to double down on delivering more features for them faster. The updates of adding our Stats tool across nearly all map layers is a great example of that happening this month." said Mike Soldan, CEO at Intterra.

The Intterra Stats Tool allows you to geospatially interrogate & aggregate their map's metadata. Examples that Intterra customers are already using include, summing of population, property values, hospital capacity, and other public impacts while planning, responding to, and recovering from emergencies. No other community resilience tools give the expansiveness and quick viewing of community data at scale like Intterra does.

To see more examples of Intterra's tools in action, visit: Intterra Stats Video

About Intterra:

Intterra is a trusted interagency common operational platform providing real-time situational awareness software for firefighters, first responders, and the private sector. Intterra's software allows communities to share situational information and respond to risks & events as they develop in real-time. Trusted by some of the busiest firefighting agencies in the US, Intterra empowers departments and agencies with insights and analytics, allowing users to access all of a department's relevant data in one centralized visual interface. Since 2010, Intterra has been on a mission to arm fire agencies with big-data solutions to ensure they'll be better informed, more flexible, safer, and ultimately more valuable to their communities.

Media Contact:
Max Storm
max.storm@intterragroup.com

SOURCE Intterra

Also from this source

Intterra Announces New Functionality in its Reporting & Analytics Product

Intterra Announces New Functionality in its Reporting & Analytics Product

Intterra announces the release of two new dashboards to all existing Reporting & Analytics product customers: Agency Incidents and Turnout & Travel...
Intterra, the Leader in Situational Awareness Software for First Responders, Names New CEO

Intterra, the Leader in Situational Awareness Software for First Responders, Names New CEO

Intterra and capital partner Emberline announce the placement of new CEO, Mike Soldan. This leadership change will allow Intterra to build on its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.