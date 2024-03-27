Intterra Joins Wildfire Thought Leaders to Continue its Mission of Improving the Lives of First Responders

Intterra announces it has joined The Wildfire Industry Collective, ensuring that technology for wildland firefighters stays effective and useful.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intterra continues to expand its reach through the Public Safety world by joining The Wildfire Industry Collective. As a core piece of the first firetech ever created for wildland firefighting, Intterra will work to keep the frontline at the center of private sector work.

"We have great friends and partners that are already a part of The Wildfire Industry Collective, we're very excited to officially join alongside them. Being a part of the big conversations that are helping firefighters and first responders is extremely important to us and wildfire remains a core part of our focus. We'll continue making sure Intterra remains the center of the firetech ecosystem by building the right things with these partnerships," said Mike Soldan, Intterra CEO.

The Wildfire Industry Collective comprises 13 organizations and is growing. With a focus on taking collective action, these organizations meet regularly to ensure the right products and technology are being built and are available for wildland firefighters. WIC helps these organizations continue to push innovation for 21st-century solutions that help solve the massive problem of wildfires.

"The future of wildfire management lies with industry's ability to innovate, develop and respond to the changing wildfire environment. We welcome Intterra to the Wildfire Industry Collective as they, like all of our members, are responding to the changing environment by supporting the boots on the ground and incident management teams where they are at now while keeping an eye to the future," said WIC Executive Director, Jonathon Golden.

About Intterra:

Intterra is a trusted interagency common operational platform providing real-time situational awareness software for firefighters, first responders, and the private sector. Intterra's software tools allow communities to share situational information and respond to risks & events as they develop in real-time. Trusted by some of the busiest firefighting agencies in the US, Intterra empowers departments and agencies with insights and analytics, allowing users to access all of a department's relevant data in one centralized visual interface. Since 2010, Intterra has been on a mission to arm fire agencies with big-data solutions to ensure they'll be better informed, more flexible, safer, and ultimately more valuable to their communities.

About The Wildfire Industry Collective:

The Wildfire Industry Collective (WIC) is a non-profit business league founded by former wildland firefighters and industry professionals. Born from the urgency to address one of the most pressing issues of our time - wildfires, WIC aspires to make tangible improvements in the tools, products, and services used in wildfire management. WIC is dedicated to advocating for the specialized equipment needs of wildland firefighters at the individual and unit level. Composed of leading companies in the tactical equipment, apparel, materials, and technology sectors, WIC is committed to ensuring that wildland firefighters and incident managers have access to superior gear for their training, firefighting and recovery efforts, now and in the future.

