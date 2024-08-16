Intterra Launches New Mission Readiness Assessment Tool

Intterra, the national leader in common operating platform software for first responders releases a new tool to assess the situational awareness technology stacks of fire and emergency management agencies.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, Intterra has strived to serve and improve the lives of first responders. This commitment has led them to building the world's first technology assessment tool specifically built for fire agencies & emergency responders, and give access to it completely free.

This assessment provides completely unique results based on the users' selection and provides scores based on their mission readiness. Intterra's team scoured the industry to help organize each available resource into an easily digestible format so that first responders and command can understand who their best partner might be. "No single piece of tech can solve every problem, it takes a full network of people, resources and coordination. This can cause complex systems and create isolated environments that first responders are required to navigate through during times when seconds matter," said Adam Gotlieb, Chief Product Officer at Intterra.

"With so many incredible organizations and technologies available to the goals we are all trying to accomplish, we want to clear the smoke, we want to help customers navigate toward accomplishing their unique and specific goals. Every aspect of attaining community resilience has been built into our tool to accomplish this, from the beginning… to the end… to the return to normal. Through our assessment tool, customers are able to select their agency's unique focus areas, who they currently partner with for situational awareness technology and identify potential gaps in their coverage. To our knowledge this information has never been gathered in a single place before," said Max Storm, Head of Brand & Community at Intterra.

Through years of customer-centric work and service, Intterra has been able to build a comprehensive tool that ultimately ties back to what they have always strived to achieve, improving the lives of first responders. Today, they are proud to launch this ground-breaking and completely free tool to the fire service and emergency response community.

Explore all this and more at intterra.io & intterra.io/unify/

About Intterra:

Intterra is a trusted interagency common operational platform providing real-time situational awareness software for firefighters, first responders, and the private sector. Intterra's software allows communities to share situational information and respond to risks and events as they develop in real-time. Trusted by some of the busiest firefighting agencies in the US, Intterra empowers departments and agencies with insights and analytics, allowing users to access all of a department's relevant data in one centralized visual interface. Since 2010, Intterra has been on a mission to arm fire agencies with big-data solutions to ensure they'll be better informed, more flexible, safer, and ultimately more valuable to their communities.

