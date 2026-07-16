INTU Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Intuit Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact SueWallSt

Wall Street Reassessment: Analyst Opinion Evolution on INTU — Sell-Side Price Targets Significantly Reduced Following Intuit's TurboTax Growth Guidance Cut

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) of a pending securities class action filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased INTU securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. Find out if you might be eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

INTU shares fell $76.86 per share, a 20.02% single-day decline, closing at $307.07 on May 21, 2026, after the Company cut its full-year TurboTax revenue growth guidance to 7% from 8% and disclosed weak tax season results. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 8, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism

For much of the Class Period, coverage indicated confidence in Intuit's tax-related business and its AI-driven growth narrative. Sell-side price targets sat well above where shares would eventually land, with several firms carrying targets in the $600.00 range or higher as management reaffirmed 8% TurboTax growth.

The Downgrades Begin

After the May 20, 2026 disclosures, analysts noted a sharp reassessment. The lawsuit maintains that once TurboTax weakness surfaced, sell-side coverage turned negative and price targets were cut across the board.

Analyst Coverage Timeline

Susquehanna lowered its price target to $550.00 from $640.00, noting that while high-end assisted tax "looked great, the low-end fell apart" and could be sourced to a specific competitor.

KeyBanc Capital Markets reduced its target to $450.00 from $520.00, citing "TurboTax DIY headwinds and a pricing evolution across TurboTax."

RBC Capital Markets cut its target to $500.00 from $600.00, noting "TurboTax disappoints" and revised FY26 guidance of roughly 7% versus a prior 8%.

Truist Securities lowered its target to $410.00 from $500.00, citing weakness in price-sensitive DIY filers earning under $50,000 and an unexpected 30 basis point contraction in IRS filers.

At least one analyst pointed to "renewed fears around AI automation displacing tax software" as a driver of the after-hours decline.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

When coverage repriced INTU downward, it reflected a rapid gap between prior expectations and the results the Company ultimately reported. The complaint charges that this repricing tied directly to information investors were allegedly not told during the Class Period.

"When analyst expectations are based on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. The resulting price target reductions reflected a significant shift in Wall Street's view of Intuit's TurboTax business following the Company's reduced guidance." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Click here to submit your information and learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the INTU Lawsuit

Q: What is the INTU class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) alleging materially false and misleading statements between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. Shares fell approximately 20.02% after the Company disclosed weak tax season results and cut its full-year TurboTax revenue growth guidance to 7% from 8%. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: How much did INTU stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 20.02%, a decline of $76.86 per share, after the Company disclosed weak Q3 2026 tax season results and reduced its TurboTax growth guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What is the INTU lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 8, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What if I already sold my INTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What do INTU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com