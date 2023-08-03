Intuality Inc introduces IntualityAI to Predict Future Events by Simulating Human Behavior and Decision-Making in Many Domains

IntualityAI

03 Aug, 2023, 16:34 ET

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuality Inc. introduces IntualityAI, a humanized general AI prediction system capable of predicting future events in many domains, including investment markets, health monitoring, sports game prediction, elections, website activity, and fundraising, among others. By incorporating Intuitive Rationality, a unique logic system that integrates human behavior and decision making, IntualityAI generates real-time dynamic terrains of future events, probabilities, and actionable alerts, allowing for higher-level, human-like learning across applications.

Unlike traditional AI systems, which are large, complex, and heavily reliant on extensive databases and complex mathematical regression functions, IntualityAI processes new, real time data as a 'state' machine. This design makes it highly versatile, with a vast range of potential mobile and centralized applications. Its singular decision-making logic remains consistent across applications, demonstrating general AI characteristics and the benefits of integrating human behavior and decision-making into AI.

About Intuality Inc.

Intuality Inc. is an artificial intelligence company that can help predict near-term and far-future events from streams of real-time data and providing directive alerts about critical events to make better decisions.

IntualityAI is an artificial intelligence company shows you the future by predicting near-term and far-future events from streams of real-time data and providing directive alerts about critical events to make better decisions. http://www.intualityai.com

CONTACT: Howard Rankin[email protected]

