Intuit and Techsoup join Goodwings initiative to turn 1 billion trips Net Zero

The initiative "1 Billion Green Trips" by B Corp certified hotel booking platform Goodwings, backed by Intuit, Techsoup and 7 other partners around the world, aims to remove carbon at an unprecedented scale.

The goal is to turn 1 billion trips Net Zero by 2030

Resulting in the removal of 0.8 billion tons of CO2 (1.5x what Texas emits yearly)

Goodwings makes it easy and affordable for everyone to travel climate friendly as the company pays to remove its clients travel emissions - not only from accomodation, but from transfers and flights too.

Goodwings' unique business model enables it to cover the high cost of verified carbon removal on behalf of its clients as it spends almost nothing on advertising. The company primarily acquires its clients, small and medium-sized businesses and individuals, through partnerships with other climate-conscious associations and companies, such as Intuit.

"Our company mission, to power prosperity around the world, cannot be achieved without taking substantial action on climate change. As part of our ongoing commitment to creating climate-positive solutions for our employees, customers and communities, we're helping small businesses around the world measure and reduce their own carbon emissions.

Our partnership with Goodwings allows Intuit to extend and scale the unique opportunity to mitigate the negative impacts of business travel directly to our small business customers. We believe providing solutions to small businesses—which represent 50% of employment worldwide- will play a critical role in driving climate action forward."

- Sean Kinghorn, Global Sustainability Leader, Intuit, the global technology platform that powers Quickbooks, TurboTax, Mint and Credit Karma

SMBs using the service get their travel footprint automatically calculated, saving them hundreds of hours on their scope 3 measurement, and once a year they receive a Net Zero Travel certificate documenting that all their travel emissions have been verifiably removed.

"At TechSoup we are committed to ensuring civil society organizations and social change agents around the world gain effective access to resources needed to design and implement solutions for a more equitable planet.

Bringing the Goodwings solution to our members allows us to join forces around the globe to help continue to do our part in the fight against climate change, and the many social and humanitarian issues resulting from this reality"

- Shruti Ramaswami, Strategic Relationships & Strategy, Techsoup



"Travel emits a lot of CO2 and will continue to do so for many years to come - we must therefore calculate how much we emit with our travels and remove the same amount of CO2 from the atmosphere

These new partnerships bring Goodwings and our Net Zero Travel solution to millions of businesses and organisations around the world. We expect this to have a major impact on our business, and our ability to fight climate change at scale"

- Christian Møller-Holst, CEO & Founder, Goodwings

The announcement will take place on the 22nd of September at 2-2:45pm ET at a virtual event hosted by social media network WeDontHaveTime.org and streamed on Twitter. The event will be kicked off by Dr. Sweta Chakraborty (President, US Operations, WeDontHaveTime.org), followed by Goodwings CEO & Founder Christian Møller-Holst and leadership representatives from Intuit (Sean Kinghorn), Techsoup (Shruti Ramaswami) and Impact Hub (Petr Skvaril).

About Goodwings

Goodwings was founded by Christian Møller-Holst in 2015 and focuses on making it easy and affordable for SMBs and individuals to travel climate friendly (Net Zero). It is the first and only travel platform that pays to calculate and verifiably remove its clients total travel emissions. The Goodwings platform offers +1m hotels at comparable rates with other major online travel platforms and serves clients from all over the world.

