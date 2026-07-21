Intuit Inc. (INTU) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Intuit Inc. ("Intuit" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:INTU) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN INTUIT INC. (INTU), CLICK HERE BEFORE SEPTEMBER 8, 2026 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.



What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) they had overstated Intuit's competitive advantages and growth, as well as the overall strength and sustainability of its business model and operations; (2) in reality, Intuit was losing significant business in its tax-related business, particularly in its Turbo Tax business, as a result of, inter alia, increasing competitive and pricing pressures; (3) accordingly, Intuit's previously issued FY 2026 TurboTax revenue growth guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

Email us at: [email protected]

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.



To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles