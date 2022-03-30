INTUIT SUED FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT OVER CO-BROWSING TECHNOLOGY

SAN DIEGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McKool Smith, one of the nation's leading trial firms, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Samesurf, Inc. against Intuit, Inc. for infringement of three of its co-browsing technology patents. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California San Diego Division.

Samesurf is a pioneer in the development of co-browsing and synchronized browsing technology which securely and efficiently enables multiple remote parties to share the same online experiences in real time while protecting sensitive information during shared sessions. According to the complaint, Intuit contacted Samesurf in 2015 to integrate Samesurf's patented co-browsing technology into Intuit's products. Samesurf's team of developers created a prototype incorporating its technology into Intuit's notable TurboTax offering, anticipating that Intuit would enter a business relationship. However and despite giving Intuit notice of its broad patent portfolio with priority dates that relate back to 2010, Samesurf later found that Intuit copied Samesurf's inventions and replicated its methods while disregarding its patents.

The technology is now believed to be used in several of Intuit's TurboTax offerings, including TurboTax Online, QuickBooks Online, TurboTax Live, QuickBooks Live, Smartlook, as well as other co-browse enabled Intuit products and services.

"Intuit clearly understood the value that Samesurf's co-browsing technology would bring to its offerings," said McKool Smith principal Ryan McBeth. "Instead of acknowledging and honoring Samesurf's patents, Intuit completely disregarded them. We plan to hold Intuit accountable."

Samesurf's complaint asks the court for a jury trial. Samesurf is represented by Ryan McBeth, Ashley Moore, and Alan Block of McKool Smith. The case is Samesurf, Inc. v. Intuit, Inc.

