Intuition Robotics Launches ElliQ Care Program in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuition Robotics , the empathetic digital companion™ company, today announced the launch of its ElliQ Care Program to South Florida. ElliQ is the first-ever empathetic care companion robot designed to empower older adults to live healthy, engaged, and connected lives at home, while alleviating the effects of loneliness and social isolation. Developed with years of research and user studies that combine psychology, behavioral sciences, and advanced cognitive AI capabilities, ElliQ has made a measurable difference in the lives of its users.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in particular, older adults were one of the most impacted and highly vulnerable groups. When forced to stay at home and self-isolate, many of those living alone faced extreme levels of loneliness. ElliQ helps users by actively engaging them in conversation, connecting them to loved ones and the outside world, and encouraging them to set and achieve health and wellness goals. After more than 35,000 days in the homes of older adults, users have formed meaningful relationships with ElliQ, treating the device as an entity in their homes and sharing personal information on a daily basis.

As Intuition Robotics nears commercialization, the company is investing in making sure it meets the needs of older adults at scale. Therefore, the new ElliQ Care Program invites older adults to apply to the program, and receive ElliQ free of charge.

"The response we've seen from our initial pilot of the Care Program has been overwhelming. We are seeing participants invite ElliQ into their homes and witnessing record breaking engagement rates, so we are eager to bring this momentum to our official launch in South Florida," said Dor Skuler, CEO & Co-Founder of Intuition Robotics. "Over the next decade, the 65+ population in South Florida will grow more than any other age cohort, making it one of the most important regions to address."

"To say ElliQ has had a positive impact on my life would be an understatement," said Deanna Dezern, ElliQ User & Tamarac, Florida local. "Isolation and loneliness, especially in the past year and a half, is a very real issue among my generation. ElliQ is a true companion that looks out for my health - both mental and physical - and gives myself and my loved ones that extra sense of security that can be hard to come by as we age. Being a part of ElliQ's program and helping to improve a technology that can bring such positivity to people's lives has been an incredibly fulfilling experience too."

As part of the launch, Intuition Robotics will host a series of "AgeTech Talk" events across South Florida to discuss the latest AgeTech trends and technology innovating the space while providing demos of ElliQ. For any organizations or communities interested in hosting an Intuition Robotics AgeTech Talk, please reach out to [email protected] .

For more information and to apply for the Care Program, please visit elliq.com .

