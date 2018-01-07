Intuition Robotics Named CES 2018 Best of Innovation Winner - Smart Home Category, for its Active Aging Companion, ElliQ

ElliQ encourages older adults to keep active and engaged while helping to overcome the digital divide and keeping families closer together. Using the latest in machine learning to create a highly personalized experience, ElliQ learns the user's tastes, preferences and habits to make proactive suggestions for consuming appealing digital content (such as music or videos) or engaging in physical activities (such as going for a walk or reminders of medications and appointments). ElliQ uses "Natural Communication" to convey emotion through body language, sounds, lights, images and speech interface.

"We are honored to see the industry recognize the collaborative work we have done with older adults in awarding our product, ElliQ, the CES Best of Innovation Honoree award in the highly competitive Smart Home category," said Dor Skuler, CEO and Co-Founder of Intuition Robotics.

The prestigious CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, the owner and producer of CES 2018, the global gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies, and have been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976. Products chosen as CES Best of Innovation Honorees reflect innovative design and engineering in some of the most cutting edge tech products and services coming to market. CES 2018 Best of Innovation Honorees are featured on CES.tech/Innovation, which lists product categories, as well as each product name, manufacturer information, description, photo and URL.

About Intuition Robotics

Intuition Robotics is the creator of ElliQ™, the Active Aging Companion, which helps older adults stay active and engaged with a proactive social robot that overcomes the digital divide. The company's AI cognitive computing technology, award-winning design, and intuitive interaction models provide a natural way for older adults to reap the benefits of technology without the need to master the tools. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Israel with offices in California. Intuition Robotics has raised over $20M in funding and is supported by renowned industry experts.

