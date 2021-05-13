Intuition Robotics Names Dr. Michael Cantor, MD, JD, as the Company’s First Chief Medical Officer

RAMAT GAN, Israel and BOSTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuition Robotics, developer of empathetic digital companion™ technologies, announced today that Dr. Michael Cantor, MD has been named the company's first Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Cantor will bring his expertise both as a geriatrician and as the former Chief Medical Officer of Bright Health Plan, a Medicare Advantage insurer, to aid the company's efforts in leveraging ElliQ to bring care to older adults into their homes. The company recently announced their plan to extend to healthcare.

Before joining Intuition Robotics, Dr. Cantor was the Chief Medical Officer at Bright Health Plan, where he liaised with their network of doctors, clinics and hospitals to provide the best healthcare possible. Before Bright, he was Chief Medical Officer for home healthcare company, CareCentrix, where he worked with payors and providers to create programs that improve quality and lower costs by allowing patients to heal and age at home. Prior to that, he was also the Chief Medical Officer for New England Quality Care Alliance and the New England Deputy Medical Director for UnitedHealthcare. Dr. Cantor trained in primary care internal medicine and geriatrics at Beth Israel Hospital/Harvard Medical School. He has degrees in law and medicine from the University of Illinois.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for both in-home and virtual care, especially for older adults. ElliQ's unique and constant presence in the home, combined with the engagement levels the company has been seeing over the past few years, led the company to seek out a Chief Medical Officer to enhance their offering within the health space. In his role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Cantor will assist in designing ElliQ's capabilities, working alongside clinical teams to help them deliver better in-home care — liaising between the older adult ElliQ users and the healthcare ecosystem. Dr. Cantor will work closely with physicians to understand the best way to incorporate ElliQ into pathways of care, and how ElliQ can help them effectively improve the quality of their care.

"I'm excited to be joining a company that brings care to the patient, rather than bringing the patient to the care, especially when it comes to older adults," says Dr. Michael Cantor, MD, JD, Chief Medical Officer of Intuition Robotics. "As a geriatrician, I appreciate how ElliQ allows older adults to age in place by creating stronger connections to the outside world. By adding additional health features to ElliQ, we can holistically support the older adult population by providing social companionship and enhancing relationships with their clinical team."

"The pandemic showed the importance and challenges of delivering care at home to older adults. It became immediately clear that having ElliQ work together with care teams will dramatically improve the quality of care," says Dor Skuler, CEO and Co-founder of Intuition Robotics. "We're thrilled that someone with Dr. Cantor's level of experience decided to join our company and help us extend ElliQ into healthcare. Dr. Cantor brings vast understanding in geriatric medicine that will no doubt prove crucial to our success."

About Intuition Robotics

Intuition Robotics creates empathetic digital companions™ that positively impact people's lives. Using their proprietary cognitive AI technology, as well as unique knowhow, their digital companions establish long-term relationships between people and technology, unlocking unprecedented engagement levels. The company’s goal is to use this breakthrough technology to help people live better, starting with older adults.

The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Israel with offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, and Greece. Intuition Robotics' investors include: Toyota AI Ventures, Samsung NEXT, iRobot, and Venture Capital firms from California, Israel, Japan, and China. The company's first product, ElliQ®, is an award-winning proactive social robot for older adults. ElliQ is aimed at keeping older adults healthy, active, and independent at home, bridging the gap between them and their healthcare providers. ElliQ won the New Product and Technology Awards Aging Award 2020, AI Breakthrough Award (2020 and 2018), CES Best of Innovation Award 2018, and more.

Media Contact

Emma Mazza

[email protected]

SOURCE Intuition Robotics