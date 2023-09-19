Intuitive Data Analytics Unveils Revolutionary Business Intelligence Features to Its No-Code BI Platform

Instant Correlation Analysis, Sensitivity Simulations, Anomaly Detection, and Prescriptive Analytics

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Now!! I have seen the future of Data Analytics."

That comment came from the marketing director of a billion-dollar company when he saw IDA in action at the Ai4 conference in Las Vegas, reacting to the newest features added to Intuitive Data Analytic's IDA Business Intelligence platform.

IDA Correlation Analysis & Sensitivity Simulation (CAS) IDA Anomalies Detection & Prescriptive Analytics (ADPA)

"IDA had the chance to present our new features on correlational analytics on a time-based series, trend analysis, and enhanced predictive — and prescriptive — analytics," said Rafael Cortes, Head of Global Sales, Intuitive Data Analytics.

Two new features captured the attention of those attending the Ai4 conference:

Correlation Analytics and Sensitivity Simulation (CAS)

Anomalies Detection & Prescriptive Analytics (ADPA)

Correlation Analysis & Sensitivity Simulation

CAS empowers non-data scientists to spontaneously determine relationships between a target result to all factors and properties. Users can interact with the data and adjust factors with a touch of the screen to see the impact on the targeted result.

This enables users to run any number of scenarios and see how interdependencies affect outputs, finding the ideal combination of factors for optimal results.

Anomalies Detection & Prescriptive Analytics

ADPA discovers anomalies and uncovers deeper insights into potential root causes. ADPA auto-performs multidimensional and multi-level deep root cause analysis to deliver prescriptive reporting in a collaborative workspace, uncovering patterns in Big Data that human analysts might miss.

ADPA offers advanced preventive foresight to developing trends & patterns, enabling users to see what's developing and how it impacts operations so they can make better business decisions.

No-Code, Instant Dashboard Generation

These latest advances are available to users of Intuitive Data Analytics' powerful business intelligence platform, empowering users to create personalized dashboards and do deep data dives without any programming knowledge. IDA is an interactive BI tool that supports the journey of discovery. With IDA, users can ask any question and see instant visualizations without having to pre-build reports. Robust natural language processing allows users to interact using voice or swiping the screen.

IDA allows you to visualize endless "what-if" scenarios, predict disruptive events, and do instant impact analysis to leverage data-driven decisions more quickly.

"IDA´s no-code, ultra-quick, instant dashboard generation capabilities allow corporations to speed up and deepen their business intelligence in real-time," said Cortes. "This lets them find the 'aha' moment using a stronger collaborative process into data management, forecasting, and decision-making."

About Ai4 2023

Ai4 2023 is the industry's leading artificial intelligence conference. Held August 7-9 in Las Vegas, Ai4 brought together business leaders and data practitioners to discuss cutting-edge AI and machine language technology that is rapidly changing the way businesses operate and people interact with data. More than 2,200 people from 35 countries participated in this year's event.

About Intuitive Data Analytics

Intuitive Data Analytics (IDA) unlocks data potential to show you the future with predictive modeling capabilities for data-driven decision-making. IDA's revolutionary business intelligence interface goes beyond no-code, allowing you to produce on-the-fly dashboards and interact with gestures and voice to find deeper insights.

More Information:

Cristina Hilado

[email protected]

626-838-5000

Intuitive Data Analytics

https://www.intuitivedataanalytics.com/

SOURCE Intuitive Data Analytics