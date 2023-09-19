Intuitive Data Analytics Unveils Revolutionary Business Intelligence Features to Its No-Code BI Platform

News provided by

Intuitive Data Analytics

19 Sep, 2023, 08:47 ET

Instant Correlation Analysis, Sensitivity Simulations, Anomaly Detection, and Prescriptive Analytics

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Now!! I have seen the future of Data Analytics."

That comment came from the marketing director of a billion-dollar company when he saw IDA in action at the Ai4 conference in Las Vegas, reacting to the newest features added to Intuitive Data Analytic's IDA Business Intelligence platform.

Continue Reading
IDA Correlation Analysis & Sensitivity Simulation (CAS)
IDA Correlation Analysis & Sensitivity Simulation (CAS)
IDA Anomalies Detection & Prescriptive Analytics (ADPA)
IDA Anomalies Detection & Prescriptive Analytics (ADPA)

"IDA had the chance to present our new features on correlational analytics on a time-based series, trend analysis, and enhanced predictive — and prescriptive — analytics," said Rafael Cortes, Head of Global Sales, Intuitive Data Analytics.

Two new features captured the attention of those attending the Ai4 conference:

  • Correlation Analytics and Sensitivity Simulation (CAS)
  • Anomalies Detection & Prescriptive Analytics (ADPA)

Correlation Analysis & Sensitivity Simulation 
CAS empowers non-data scientists to spontaneously determine relationships between a target result to all factors and properties. Users can interact with the data and adjust factors with a touch of the screen to see the impact on the targeted result.

This enables users to run any number of scenarios and see how interdependencies affect outputs, finding the ideal combination of factors for optimal results.

Anomalies Detection & Prescriptive Analytics 
ADPA discovers anomalies and uncovers deeper insights into potential root causes. ADPA auto-performs multidimensional and multi-level deep root cause analysis to deliver prescriptive reporting in a collaborative workspace, uncovering patterns in Big Data that human analysts might miss.

ADPA offers advanced preventive foresight to developing trends & patterns, enabling users to see what's developing and how it impacts operations so they can make better business decisions.

No-Code, Instant Dashboard Generation
These latest advances are available to users of Intuitive Data Analytics' powerful business intelligence platform, empowering users to create personalized dashboards and do deep data dives without any programming knowledge. IDA is an interactive BI tool that supports the journey of discovery. With IDA, users can ask any question and see instant visualizations without having to pre-build reports. Robust natural language processing allows users to interact using voice or swiping the screen.

IDA allows you to visualize endless "what-if" scenarios, predict disruptive events, and do instant impact analysis to leverage data-driven decisions more quickly.

"IDA´s no-code, ultra-quick, instant dashboard generation capabilities allow corporations to speed up and deepen their business intelligence in real-time," said Cortes. "This lets them find the 'aha' moment using a stronger collaborative process into data management, forecasting, and decision-making."

About Ai4 2023
Ai4 2023 is the industry's leading artificial intelligence conference. Held August 7-9 in Las Vegas, Ai4 brought together business leaders and data practitioners to discuss cutting-edge AI and machine language technology that is rapidly changing the way businesses operate and people interact with data. More than 2,200 people from 35 countries participated in this year's event.

About Intuitive Data Analytics
Intuitive Data Analytics (IDA) unlocks data potential to show you the future with predictive modeling capabilities for data-driven decision-making. IDA's revolutionary business intelligence interface goes beyond no-code, allowing you to produce on-the-fly dashboards and interact with gestures and voice to find deeper insights.

More Information:

Cristina Hilado
[email protected]
626-838-5000

Intuitive Data Analytics
https://www.intuitivedataanalytics.com/

SOURCE Intuitive Data Analytics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.