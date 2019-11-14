Intuitive Health, LLC, in Partnership With Riverview Health, Set to Open First Combined ER and Urgent Care Facility in the Indianapolis, IN, Market

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thom Hermann, CEO of Intuitive Health, and Seth Warren, President and CEO of Riverview health are proud to announce the opening of their first combined emergency room and urgent care facility in Fishers, Indiana. Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care-Fishers will open on Nov. 18, 2019.

Intuitive Health partners with other health systems nationwide, like Riverview Health, to help them build, operate and launch retail healthcare facilities. These facilities provide patients with convenient access to emergency and urgent care under one roof, a high level of customer service and transparent billing.

Hermann said, "Patients are demanding better transparency into the healthcare billing process, quicker care and better service. We have focused on these specifics since 2008 and are now rated in the top 1% of all retailers in customer satisfaction. We are excited to partner with Riverview Health and bring this model to Northern Indianapolis and Hamilton County."

"Partnering with the Intuitive team makes perfect sense for Riverview Health," Warren said. "We have a strong reputation for service and commitment to our community, and building these customer service-oriented facilities will be a great fit."

Riverview Health Emergency & Urgent Care–Fishers is the first combined ER and urgent care to be built in Hamilton County, IN, which was recently chosen as Money Magazine's #1 place to live in the United States. A total of four facilities are to open in the Northern Indianapolis suburbs over the next 12 months.

Opening Nov. 18, 2019

Riverview Health Emergency & Urgent Care–Fishers

9690 E, 116th Street, Fishers, IN.

Corner of I-69 and 116th Street

Opening Spring 2020

Riverview Health Emergency & Urgent Care–Carmel

14585 Hazel Dell Parkway, Carmel, IN

Corner of Hazel Dell Pkwy and E. 146th Street

Opening Summer 2020

Riverview Health Emergency & Urgent Care–West Carmel/Zionsville

10830 N. Michigan Rd., Zionsville, IN

Opening Winter 2020

Riverview Health Emergency & Urgent Care–Nora

Location TBD

About Riverview Health Emergency Room and Urgent Care Facility.

Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care is located at the corner of I-69 and 116th, next to Top Golf. The emergency room will be open 24/7, and the urgent care will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, the most urgent care hours in Hamilton County. Appointments will not be required because the facility accepts walk-in patients only. This facility will also be in-network with most major insurance plans and accepts Medicare and Medicaid.

Riverview Health Emergency Room and Urgent Care eliminate the need to choose between emergency and urgent care when someone requires care. Once the patient arrives, emergency-trained physicians and staff determine the level of care needed. The patient only pays for the necessary level of care. Eliminating surprise-bills for emergency services when only urgent care was required.

About Intuitive Health

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered retail healthcare with their Legacy ER & Urgent Care brand and was one of the nation's first healthcare facilities to offer both urgent care and emergency room treatment options under one roof.

Intuitive Health is building an exceptional customer service program, with industry-leading ratings, by providing transparent billing and creating welcoming clinical environments with one-on-one access to board-certified, emergency-trained physicians.

Intuitive Health partners with health systems nationwide to build, operate, and launch these retail healthcare facilities. Please visit iheruc.com for more information.

About Riverview Health

Riverview Health is comprised of a full-service, 156-bed hospital and 25 primary, immediate, and specialty care facilities located throughout Hamilton County. Together, we provide comprehensive healthcare services in 35 medical specialties and have frequently been recognized for our clinical and service excellence. For more information, visit riverview.org.

Media Contact:

David Apple

Phone: 469.399.5007

Email: David.Apple@IHeruc.com

