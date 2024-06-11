The Sciaky engine component was included in the IM-1 lander engine this past February.

CHICAGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What do you do when you're the only company on the planet to have printed large scale AM parts for land, sea, air and satellite applications? You go to the Moon, of course. And that's just what Sciaky did by manufacturing a critical part for Intuitive Machines' IM-1 mission to the Moon.

Intuitive Machines Lands on the Moon Using Sciaky EBAM-Made Part Post this Upper Nozzle Sections, as-deposited (Image Credit: Sciaky Inc) Upper Nozzle Section undergoing hot fire testing (Image Credit: Intuitive Machines)

The part, printed with an expensive, difficult to deposit refractory alloy on one of Sciaky's Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM) systems, took only sixteen hours to complete. The part itself is the upper section of the main engine nozzle, which provides the main source of thrust for descent. Sciaky produced two additional upper nozzle sections, which were provided to Intuitive Machines for testing.

Intuitive Machines rigorously tested the part under hot fire testing conditions—burning fuel up to the full throttle. After the determination that the part was suitable for end-use, it was assembled into the Nova-C lunar lander, Odysseus, for the IM-1 mission. As a part of the main engine of the lunar lander, the Sciaky-made upper nozzle section performed as required in the inhospitable environment of Space.

The IM-1 Mission successfully landed the spacecraft on the Moon's south pole region, marking the United States' first return since Apollo 17 and the first commercial lunar lander to transmit valuable science data of each NASA payload from the lunar surface. The IM-1 Mission was part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, which is exploring and preparing the Moon for crewed missions in the future.

The mission had a few challenges, but Intuitive Machines' concept was proven and the main objectives of the mission were met, as the lander sent back critical data and made the case for future missions of its kind. Sciaky is actively researching ways to improve upon its contributions to the aerospace sector.

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. Intuitive Machines supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Intuitive Machines' products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space exploration, infrastructure, and services company focused on fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics. In 2024, Intuitive Machines successfully landed the Company's Nova-C class lunar lander, Odysseus, on the Moon, returning the United States to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. The Company's products and services are offered through its four in-space business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

About EBAM:

EBAM® technology's unique features provide manufacturers with a range of benefits, including reduced material waste, shorter lead times, and increased design flexibility. By utilizing wire feedstock instead of powder, EBAM® minimizes waste and cost, leading to significant cost savings and sustainability advantages. Moreover, the ability to fabricate near-net shape parts reduces the need for costly post-processing and machining, optimizing production time and costs.

Sciaky's EBAM® technology has enabled manufacturers to realize complex geometries and lightweight designs that were previously unattainable using traditional manufacturing methods. With the freedom to create intricate internal structures and consolidated assemblies, engineers can now optimize part performance and reduce weight, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and enhanced overall functionality. Sciaky's dedicated team of engineers continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with EBAM®, exploring new materials, enhancing deposition rates, and expanding the size of build envelopes to cater to evolving industry demands.

About Sciaky Inc.:

Sciaky, Inc., a subsidiary of Phillips Service Industries, is a world leader in metal 3D printing technology and EB (electron beam) welding solutions. With over 75 years of experience, Sciaky has established a reputation for delivering innovative, high-quality products that empower manufacturers across various industries. Our exclusive Electron Beam Additive Manufacturing (EBAM®) process is the fastest, most cost-effective 3D printing process in the market for large-scale metal parts, allowing manufacturers to save significant time and money over traditional manufacturing and rapid prototyping processes.

SOURCE Sciaky, Inc