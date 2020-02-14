Intuitive Technology Partners Achieves VMware Master Services Competencies in VMware Cloud on AWS, Data Center Virtualization and Network Virtualization

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuitive Technology Partners (ITP) today announced that it has successfully achieved VMware Cloud on AWS, Data Center Virtualization and Network Virtualization VMware Master Services Competencies.

These competencies demonstrate that ITP is committed to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.

"Enterprises today need to leverage the power of public and hybrid cloud technologies, as they continue with their digital transformation journey. ITP is one of the very few global partners that has deep expertise with VMware, AWS, Kubernetes & HashiCorp platforms to help customers meet their transformation goals. ITP's achievement of the multiple VMware Master Services Competencies is a testament to our commitment to our partners and customers. Our mission at ITP is to serve and enable our customers, transforming their use of technology to solve complex business problems and deliver successful outcomes leveraging our global experienced and professional workforce," said Jay Modh, President & CEO Intuitive Technology Partners, Inc.

"VMware is pleased to recognize Intuitive Technology Partners for achieving VMware Cloud on AWS, Data Center Virtualization and Network Virtualization Master Services Competencies. This achievement shows customers that partners like Intuitive Technology Partners are dedicated, invested and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies," said Jenni Flinders, Vice President and Worldwide Channel Chief, VMware. "We value Intuitive Technology Partners as a VMware partner, and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as they work to increase their service delivery capabilities."

VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate in five specific solution areas.

VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:

VMware Cloud on AWS

Data Center Virtualization

Network Virtualization

Cloud Management and Automation

Digital Workspace

The VMware Partner Network is the framework for collaboration between VMware and its partners, offering a wide range of benefits, training, certifications and rewards. The VMware Partner Network includes a range of programs to meet the needs of a variety of partner expertise. Read more about VMware Partner Network .

About Intuitive Technology Partners

ITP is an "Engineering Company Driving Enterprise Business Outcomes", a strategic technology solution & services provider for Cloud (Public/Hybrid/Private), SDDC, SD-WAN/SDN, Containerization and Automation supporting global enterprise clients across verticals. With extensive in-house SMEs talent pool, we are able to deliver globally with aggressive turn-around times from Pre-sales to Post-sales across public and private section customers. We take pride in solving complex business challenges around IT and Digital transformation leveraging best-in-breed technology solutions tailored to client needs delivering real business outcomes.

ITP Core Strengths:

SDDC, SD-WAN, SDN & DFW

Cloud (Private/Hybrid/Public – VMware & AWS)

Cloud Transformation & Migration, DC Consolidation/Migration, App Rationalization



VMware Cloud on AWS



Cloud Database, Data Warehouse and Big Data Services



Cloud DevOps/DevSecOps, IaC & Automation



Cloud Network & Security

Containerization & Management/Orchestration

Project Management Scrum/Agile

ITP Accreditations:

VMware Consulting Services (PSSA) Partner

VMware Master Services Competency - VMC on AWS, DCV, NV

VMware Global Solutions Partner - VMC on AWS, DCV, NV

AWS Advanced Consulting Partner

AWS ProServe Partner - Global

AWS Solutions Provider Partner (SPP)

Kubernetes Partner

HashiCorp Partner

Dell Technologies Consulting Partner - Global

Cisco Partner (Advanced-Enterprise Networks, Security, Mobility)

© 2020 Intuitive Technology Partners, Inc. | Privacy Statement | Terms Of Use

VMware, vSphere, Workspace ONE, Horizon, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

SOURCE Intuitive Technology Partners, Inc.