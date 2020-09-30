IntuitiveX brings together the life sciences industry’s most prominent entrepreneurs for 2nd Annual HealthTech Summit

We will be joined by the nations most distinguished life sciences pioneers, entrepreneurs and innovators:

Keynote Speaker & Panelist: Alan Frazier : 2018 LSW Hall of Famer | one of Seattle's most famous BioTech entrepreneurs, having had his company, Immunex, acquired by Amgen for $16B. He is now the Founder and Chairman of Frazier Healthcare Partners which manages nearly $4.2B in assets.

Life Sciences - Panel and Q&A

Desney Tan : MIT Technology Review's Young Innovators Under 35 | Managing Director of Microsoft Healthcare & Chief Technologist of IntuitiveX.

Dr. Lawrenece Corey : Seattle Magazine Hall of Famer | Co-Founder of Juno Therapeutics, Celgene acquired Juno Therapeutics for $9B in 2018.

Heather Franklin : President and CEO of Blaze Sciences and has raised up to $33M to date.

Medical Device - Panel and Q&A

Dr. David Fischell : Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Biotech and Medical Technology | Holds 178+ patents, founded 14+ biomedical companies, and is the primary designer of the BX Velocity™ and Cypher™ Stents that were implanted in more than 7M patients.

Rudy Mazzochhi : Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year - Healthcare | Authored 90+ patents, raised over $600M in private and venture capital with a dozen M&A transactions completed to date, and founded 12+ medical device companies.

Christopher Porter : 2018 LSW Hall of Famer | Introduced over 35-medical products, holds 42 patents, and created in excess of $2B in shareholder value.

Medical Device Commercialization Case Study

Andy Choi : CoFounder & CEO of Amplify Surgical and has had more than 500+ successful surgical implants in 2 years.

Q&A with the IntuitiveX Team

About IntuitiveX

IntuitiveX is a premier life science consulting firm and incubator that specializes in growing early-stage life science startups and supporting international companies seeking commercialization within the U.S. across medical devices, biotech, Pharma, and digital health. With a team of life science entrepreneurs, physicians, investors, and innovators, we bring a combined 100+ years of experience supporting startups from ideation to commercialization.

