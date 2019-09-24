IntuitiveX Welcomes Desney Tan as Senior Advisor and Chief Technologist to its Seattle-Based Life Science Consultancy

SEATTLE, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntuitiveX, Seattle-based Life Science Consultancy, welcomes Dr. Desney Tan, General Manager of Microsoft Healthcare, as its Senior Advisor and Chief Technologist. Tan is a seasoned executive who has built and run multidisciplinary global innovation teams – leveraging expertise in hardware and devices, applied machine learning and artificial intelligence, as well as human-computer interaction to make an impact in areas such as autonomous navigation, entertainment and consumer products, as well as health and life sciences. At Microsoft, Tan is currently responsible for developing health data infrastructure, delivering AI-based healthcare solutions, and creating relevant new medical data through novel devices and multi-omics technologies. Tan also serves as Affiliate Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington. His expertise aligns closely with the mission of IntuitiveX to help entrepreneurs overcome the many obstacles innate to healthcare commercialization.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Desney join the IntuitiveX team as our Senior Advisor and Chief Technologist," says Dr. Jeffrey Roh, CEO of IntuitiveX. "Desney has been a leading innovator in the digital health space his entire career and will add significant value to our mission of helping life science startups take their ideas from concept to commercialization."

Tan will advise IntuitiveX team members on strategy, research, technical development, and business creation. "Medical innovation is hard, very hard. It is also arguably one of the most critical things we must succeed at as a society," Tan emphasizes about the industry. He notes, "IntuitiveX works with the most creative and driven entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into reality and in so doing, to help them improve human health and wellbeing. I am extremely honored to join this amazing team and look forward to helping accelerate innovative success."

IntuitiveX is a Seattle-based life science consulting firm. Our goal is to bring real change to real life. We see the potential in ideas and apply our resources to make them possible. Our collective expertise is our most powerful asset, and we aim to serve people with a passion for change, the drive to innovate, and the desire to make a positive impact on the world around us. By working together, IntuitiveX can deliver smarter solutions and improve the lives of people, every day. From initial concept to final commercialization, IntuitiveX has the in-house knowledge and network of resources to meet the unique needs of the most innovative life sciences companies in the world.

