INTUNE AUTO ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION BY HIGHLAND CREEK PARTNERS

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Creek Partners announced today the strategic acquisition of InTune Auto, a leading software platform for auto repair shops.

InTune Auto has been relentlessly pursuing innovation in the automotive aftermarket, raising $3 million to build a cutting-edge shop management system for mom-and-pop auto repair businesses. In just 2 years, InTune Auto has cultivated a loyal customer base that values its commitment to providing top-tier software tools to serve the modern motorist.

Customer Testimonial for InTune Auto

The acquisition will transition InTune Auto's customers to an industry market leader in auto repair shop management. This move promises to deliver an enhanced user experience, enriched with advanced features and powerful integrations.

"We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Steve and Rameez," said Rahul Bhatia, Founder & CEO of InTune Auto. "They clearly share our vision for revolutionizing the auto repair industry. With their experience, background, and resources, we are confident we will bring even more value to our customers."

The transition will take place in Q4 2023, with an industry shop management enterprise leader servicing customers under a single brand by Q1 2024.

About InTune Auto:

InTune Auto is a leading provider of shop management solutions, dedicated to creating the world's smartest management system for automotive repair. InTune Auto was founded in 2021 by engineers from Two Sigma and Amazon and has grown to over a dozen employees with the mission of bringing modernization and automation to the independent auto repair shops that are underappreciated by traditional automotive aftermarket SaaS providers. For more information, visit https://www.intuneauto.com

About Highland Creek Partners:

Highland Creek Partners is a forward-thinking investment firm, focused on driving growth and innovation across various industries. Its founders, Steve Lau and Rameez Ansari have over a decade of experience solving complex problems for everyday small and medium businesses.

SOURCE InTune Auto