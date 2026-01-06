Intune Physical Therapy Acquires Epic Physical Therapy, Expanding Outpatient Physical Therapy Services in North Carolina

Acquisition of Six-Clinic, Raleigh-Based Practice Marks Intune's Entry into North Carolina and Strengthens Southeast Growth Strategy

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intune Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient physical therapy services, today announced the acquisition of Epic Physical Therapy, a six-clinic physical therapy practice serving the greater Raleigh, North Carolina market. This strategic acquisition marks Intune's entry into North Carolina and expands the company's footprint to eight physical therapy clinics across two states.

Epic Physical Therapy has established a strong reputation in the Raleigh, NC area for high-quality, patient-centered care, clinical excellence, and a culture deeply rooted in community health.

"Epic has built something truly special in the Raleigh market," said Ben Jacobs, President of Intune Physical Therapy. "Their culture, clinical excellence, and patient-first philosophy align perfectly with Intune's values. We are excited to partner with the Epic team and invest in their continued growth as we expand access to outpatient physical therapy services in North Carolina."

"Joining Intune allows us to preserve what makes Epic unique while gaining the resources and infrastructure needed to grow thoughtfully," said Heidi Seitz, Owner of Epic Physical Therapy. "This partnership positions us to expand access to care, invest in our clinicians, and continue serving our Raleigh-area communities at the highest level."

Founded on a commitment to high-quality, patient-centered physical therapy care, Intune Physical Therapy is expanding throughout the Southeast and Midwest, partnering with independent practices seeking an alternative to large private equity–backed platforms. Intune supports its partner clinics with scalable back-office operations, clinical support, and long-term growth resources—while preserving local leadership and culture.

"As a family-owned company, Intune is committed to preserving the culture and strong clinical reputations of the practices we acquire," added Jacobs. "We invest for the long term to optimize and grow both the quality of care and access to physical therapy services in the communities we serve. We believe physical therapy should be a deeply personal experience, and that starts with taking care of the people who care for our patients."

About Intune Physical Therapy

Intune Physical Therapy is an emerging leader in outpatient physical therapy, focused on delivering personalized, evidence-based care while supporting clinicians and community-based practices through sustainable growth.

About Highland Ventures

Highland Ventures is a family-owned, national venture management company. It currently operates several brands in its portfolio. Legacy Commercial Property, the nation's convenience retail leader, holds more than 700 properties and is the retail development leader in the mid-west and sunbelt. Hoogland Restaurant Group is the nation's largest franchisee of Marcos Pizza, operating more than 120 locations. Intune Physical Therapy is Highlands growing physical therapy platform, focused on delivering individualized patient care. These companies are all governed by Highland's mission to grow – people, communities and businesses.

For Media Inquiries Contact - Rich Palumbo e: [email protected]

SOURCE Intune Physical Therapy