Inturai Achieves Breakthrough Quantum-Safe Security for Global IoT Edge Devices

Highlights

Inturai with partner PQ Station, achieves breakthrough secure networking for small-form-factor IoT devices using post-quantum cryptography.

Positions Inturai to deploy quantum-safe protocols in critical sectors worldwide, where in some countries, critical sectors such as healthcare and defence must start migration in 2026 and be post-quantum secure by 2028.

Billions of devices worldwide run on ESP32, particularly in homes and healthcare, as well as in drone tech, surveillance robots, soldier health-tracking systems, remote explosive-detection rovers and autonomous border patrol units.

Inturai holds exclusive deployment rights across defence, aged care and home security.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: PPBGF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to announce that, in conjunction with its cybersecurity partner PQStation, has successfully delivered quantum-safe encryption for connected devices used across defence, aged care, and home security. Under the agreement, Inturai holds exclusive rights to deploy PQStation's technology in these sectors. The joint work focused on securing MQTT traffic using post-quantum cryptography (PQC) on ESP32 chips, widely used in billions of global devices.

Example ESP-32 device that can now run Post Quantum Secure. (CNW Group/Inturai Ventures Corp.)

The encryption was tested in two ways: one using only PQC and one combining PQC with traditional security. Both maintained strong performance, showing low delay and minimal power impact, proving that even small, low-power devices can operate securely against future quantum threats.

This advancement is central to Inturai's mission of protecting critical data in real-time sensor networks. Whether securing elderly care systems, homes, or military operations, Inturai's platform now integrates encryption strong enough to meet today's and tomorrow's threats. The company expects much of its healthcare, drone and military pipeline to benefit from this breakthrough. with the global ESP32 module market size was valued at approximately $2.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2032*

Global Momentum Toward Post-Quantum Security

Governments across the United States, Canada, Australia and the European Union are requiring that post-quantum security upgrades begin by 2026. In some cases, such as Australia and the EU, critical sectors like defence and healthcare must complete the transition as early as 2028.

This global shift reinforces the urgency and relevance of Inturai's early deployment advantage in securing vital systems against emerging quantum threats.

This success positions Inturai at the forefront in spatial intelligence technology. The company's ability to deliver secure, AI-powered sensing globally without heavy hardware or complexity marks a defining step toward building the next generation of smart, trusted environments.

* https://dataintelo.com/report/global-esp32-module-market

About Inturai Ventures



Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.inturai.com .

