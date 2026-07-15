INTURAI SIGNS WITH ASX-LISTED PATHKEY TO ADVANCE DRONE SWARM COMMAND AND CONTROL ON AI EDGE

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

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Highlights

Inturai signs MOU with Chipforge, a company of ASX-listed Pathkey Limited (ASX: PKY).

Partnership to build drone swarm command and control (C2) on edge silicon for defence and emergency response.

Deepens Inturai's push into defence and autonomous systems, following its acquisition of DomeCommand.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with Chipforge, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathkey Limited ("Pathkey") (ASX: PKY), an Australian public-listed semiconductor and technology group, to jointly develop drone swarm command and control on an edge-computing platform.

Under the MOU, the Parties will collaborate on a drone swarm communication and coordination module built on a field-programmable gate array (FPGA) platform. The module targets core autonomous functions including path planning, collision avoidance, task allocation, and autonomous deployment sensing — the mission-critical building blocks of command and control (C2) for coordinated drone swarms operating in tactical and emergency-response scenarios. The technical work will be carried out with Pathkey's Singapore-based AI-native semiconductor subsidiary, Chipforge Pte. Ltd., and covers platform access, FPGA-based prototyping, and vision-processing IP development.

The work sits at the intersection of two fast-growing markets: autonomous unmanned systems and edge AI. Defence and emergency-response operators increasingly require drone swarms that can sense, decide, and act in contested and complex environments where connectivity is degraded or denied. Processing command and control on edge silicon, rather than in the cloud, delivers the low-latency, resilient operational intelligence those missions demand.

"Command and control is the hard problem in autonomous drone swarms, and solving it on the drone is where significant value sits. Working with Chipforge, we are putting our sensing and agentic swarm capabilities directly onto silicon for tactical and emergency-response operations. This collaboration positions Inturai at the front of the defence and national security markets that are moving fastest toward autonomy."

The collaboration extends Inturai's spatial intelligence platform beyond RF presence and vital-signs sensing into agentic drone swarm management, a materially larger addressable market. The Company's hardware-light deployment architecture and AI-native approach are well suited to the FPGA design work, which is intended to compress the path from prototype to production-ready hardware.

The MOU also reinforces the Company's cross-border footprint. Pathkey is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: PKY), aligning the collaboration with an Australian public-listed group and connecting Inturai to the Asia-Pacific defence and national security corridor. The collaboration follows the Company's acquisition of DomeCommand, part of a broader build-out of Inturai's defence and autonomous-systems capabilities.

The Parties intend to negotiate and execute definitive agreements that will document the full scope, timelines, and commercial terms of the collaboration. The Company will update shareholders as material milestones are reached.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

About Pathkey Limited

Pathkey Limited (ASX: PKY) www.pathkey.ai/ is an Australian public-listed semiconductor and technology group. Through its Singapore-based subsidiary Chipforge Pte. Ltd., an AI-native semiconductor chip design platform, Pathkey designs advanced silicon and FPGA-based solutions for real-time, mission-critical applications, and partners with technology developers to bring hardware-accelerated capabilities from prototype to production.

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.inturai.com.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.