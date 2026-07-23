INTURAI HOSTS INVESTOR CALLS TODAY WITH PLATFORM DEMONSTRATIONS

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

[email protected]

Highlights

The Company hosts a series of investor calls today, demonstrating its spatial intelligence platform live: detecting presence, movement, falls and vital signs through walls, with no cameras and no wearables.



Inturai enters the calls with a signed three-year Master Services Agreement with Talius Group (ASX: TAL), first defence orders, and more than 70,000 addressable locations across formally engaged clients.



An updated investor deck accompanies the calls and covers commercial traction, defence pilots, and the proposed acquisition of DomeCommand.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to announce it is hosting a series of investor calls today, featuring platform demonstrations and the release of an updated investor deck.

Click to view Presentation

Both sessions take place on Thursday, July 23, 2026 and cover the same material.

Session 1

APAC and Germany: Thursday, July 23 at 10:00 AM CEST

Register: Click to reserve your spot

Session 2

Vancouver: Thursday, July 23 at 9:00 AM PDT

Toronto: Thursday, July 23 at 12:00 PM EDT

Germany: Thursday, July 23 at 6:00 PM CEST

Register: Click to reserve your spot

Investors will watch the platform in aged care and preview the DomeCommand Acquisition. Inturai's AI reads the radio and Wi-Fi signals already present in every building and converts them into operational intelligence: who is present, how they move, whether they breathe, when something is wrong. No cameras. No wearables.

The technology is moving from validation to deployment. On June 30, 2026, the Company executed a three-year Master Services Agreement with Talius Group (ASX: TAL), a leading aged and disability care technology provider operating across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and beyond, with more than 50,000 homes to monitor. In defence and national security markets, the Company has secured first orders and is advancing pilot deployments with military service providers in the United Kingdom, Canada, and North America.

Today's materials also update investors on the proposed acquisition of DomeCommand, an AI command centre for drone defence that turns Inturai's sensing into coordinated action, with a human operator approving every decision.

Investor Relations Support

Inturai is pleased to announce that it has engaged Public Eye Consulting ("Public Eye") to provide recommendations and updates about the Company on its Telegram channel in the German-speaking market. The agreement with Public Eye is for a three (3) month term commencing July 22, 2026, and Public Eye will receive Euro 8,250, exclusive of VAT. Public Eye's Managing Director, Karsten Busche, can be contacted at Regener Str. 47, 10318 Berlin, Germany email: [email protected].

Inturai also announces it has engaged Hillside Media and Consulting Inc. ("Hillside") to provide content and video development, SEO/PPC, email and sms awareness, web development, media buying and distribution and advertisement for a three (3) day period commencing July 27, 2026. Hillside will receive CAD$31,500 for these services. Hillside's CEO, Stephen Giberson, is located at 474 Main Street, Penticton, British Columbia email: [email protected].

Both Public Eye and Hillside are at arm's length to the Company and neither own any securities of Inturai.

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.inturai.com. For investor inquiries:

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ed Clarke, CEO

Inturai Ventures Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.