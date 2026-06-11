INTURAI PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE ON COMMERCIAL AND PRODUCT PROGRESS

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

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Highlights

The Company is in advanced-stage engagements across retail, construction, aged care, security, transport and defence, with several progressing to paid deployment.





Every engagement runs on one platform, with partners building and running their own deployments, so a single product serves many markets.





Revenue is recurring, high-margin software licensing that grows as engagements convert to paid deployment.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is advancing commercial engagements across healthcare, security and defence in multiple international markets, several of which are moving from demonstration toward paid deployment.

Every engagement is delivered from the same platform. The Company converts standard radio and Wi-Fi signals into real-time presence, movement, activity and vital-sign data, and partners build and run their own deployments on it. This keeps the Company focused on one product while partners carry it into the markets they know, and it shapes how revenue is earned: recurring, high-margin software licensing for as long as the platform is in use. As engagements convert to paid, the Company expects a growing base of recurring revenue.

Engagement Highlights

A snapshot of current activity across the Company's verticals:

Defence

Military providers in Canada have field hardware deployed and are advancing toward paid projects, using DUO-1 devices for through-wall detection, search and rescue, and vital-sign monitoring in contested environments.

Retail and Construction

A global location-technology company in Singapore is applying the platform to site and space analytics, including device-level localisation in multi-story buildings.

Aged Care

In Australia, an established aged-care provider is continuing deployment after extensive validation testing, monitoring presence, falls, sleep, heart rate and respiration. The Company is also closing in on a globally available, end-to-end, plug-and-play aged-care solution, available to partners on a white-label basis.

Security, Border and Rail

A leading Asia-Pacific technology group delivering AI-driven software, electronic security and IoT solutions is evaluating the platform across public security, border and railway programs.

From a single deployment, the platform detects presence and movement, falls, sleep, heart rate and respiration, and activity through walls, with device identification and floor-level localisation in development. The Company is also progressing patent applications to protect its core technology.

Ed Clarke, CEO of Inturai Ventures Corp., commented: "Every one of these engagements, across retail, construction, aged care, security, transport and defence, runs on the same platform doing the same thing, with our partners running their own deployments. As they move from demonstration to paid, we expect them to convert into recurring, high-margin revenue."

Wi-Fi and radio frequency sensing is gaining recognition as a distinct and growing market, driven by demand for discreet, camera-free monitoring across healthcare, security and defence. As a publicly listed pure-play with field-deployed technology and a single platform serving multiple verticals, the Company is positioned to scale with that demand without re-engineering its core product for each new market.

The Company's focus is converting its advanced-stage engagements into paid commercial agreements and recurring revenue, completing and launching its plug-and-play aged-care solution, and qualifying further pipeline across its target markets. Further updates will be provided as material developments occur.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.inturai.com. For investor inquiries:

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.