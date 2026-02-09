INTURAI VENTURES ANNOUNCE FIRST ORDER SECURED WITH NORTH AMERICAN DEFENCE CONTRACTOR

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

[email protected]

Highlights

Inturai has secured its first North American defence agreement with Firing Position Solutions Inc., validating demand for its sensing platform across drone, operator, and force-multiplying applications.

USD475,000 three-year commercial target and minimum USD20,000 Initial order supports the Company's strategy to expand its North American defence footprint.

Final Firing Position Solutions Inc. is a leader in advanced tactical solutions, led by decorated North American Special Operations Forces veterans with 40+ years of combined Tier 1 service and ~24 combat deployments.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to announce it has executed its first North American Master Services Agreement ("MSA") with Final Firing Position Solutions Inc. ("FFPS"), a veteran-owned defence contractor founded by former North American Special Operations Forces leaders.

The agreement establishes a minimum three-year commercial value target of USD475,000, and an initial order of a minimum USD20,000 upon execution¹ for the companies' sensing platform, for use across drone, operator, and force-multiplying applications. This agreement validates Inturai's defence market fit and directly supports the Company's strategic go-to-market objectives in North America.

FFPS brings a rare combination of real-world Tier 1 combat experience and national-level credibility. The FFPS contracts to North American elite special operations units ("SOF") and allied forces along with Law Enforcement and other tactical groups. Their operational reach spans extreme long-range sniper solutions, specialised weapons and tactics and live-environment mission readiness, offering Inturai an elite channel for deploying its sensing technologies in high-risk, high-impact scenarios. Their team holds deep technical expertise in restricted and prohibited weapons systems, operational planning and real-time mission support, with a 100% client retention rate in active government and SOF contracts.

This agreement represents a foundational commercial milestone as Inturai advances its North American defence strategy and transitions from pilot engagement to scalable, multi-year deployment pathways.

Investor Relations Support

The Company has engaged Capital Growth Media FZCO ("Capital Growth"), an arms-length media firm, to provide online marketing content for the Company for marketing activities taking place on February 8 and 9, 2026. The Company has paid Capital Growth a one-time fee of USD$5,000 for these services. Compensation payable to Capital Growth does not include any securities of the Company. Capital Growth can be contacted at Etihad Airways Centre 5th Floor, Abu Dhabi, UAE or care of Jad Touma, President, +971585955600, [email protected].

Ed Clarke

Chief Executive Officer

Inturai Ventures Corp.

[email protected]

+1 (604) 339-0339

About Final Firing Position Solutions Inc.

Final Firing Position Solutions Inc. ("FFPS") is a North American defence services provider founded and operated by former Tier 1 Special Operations Forces veterans with over 40 years of combined operational experience and approximately 24 combat deployments. The company delivers elite, combat-proven capabilities across long-range precision rifle instruction, specialised weapons training, counter-terrorism tactics, convoy and mobility operations, and risk management.

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures Corp. is advancing intelligent environments through its proprietary Inturai AI signal sensing technology, transforming sectors including healthcare, defence, policing, emergency services, drones, smart homes, and industrial systems. By leveraging standard Wi-Fi and radio signals, Inturai delivers next-generation spatial intelligence without the need for invasive or specialist hardware. This breakthrough enables safer, smarter spaces across a range of high-impact use cases.

For more information, visit www.inturai.com.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

¹ The total contract value represents a non-binding revenue target over the term of the agreement and is subject to future orders following the initial purchase.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.