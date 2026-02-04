INTURAI VENTURES LAUNCHES NEW CAPABILITIES FOR HEALTHCARE AND SURVEILLANCE USING STANDARD WIRELESS SIGNALS

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

Highlights

Internally developed processes enable biometric sensing and health assessments using standard wireless signals

Proprietary methods support hardware-free sensing without cameras or specialised sensors, including through walls or obstructions

Protected technologies enhance capabilities across core sensing, health, defense and intelligence applications

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to announce new technology advances within its spatial intelligence platform that enable health and sleep monitoring using standard wireless signals.

The technology supports the assessment of target health and activity in secure environments, enabling observation of vital signs, movement patterns, and behavioural consistency through walls and other obstructions. Without requiring cameras or physical contact, the system provides real-time intelligence on presence, activity level, and potential distress—delivering valuable insights for mission planning, surveillance, and threat detection across defence and intelligence operations.

The health and well-being insights are also designed to transform the cost of scalable deployment in residential, care, and assisted living environments, as well as tactical applications.

Wireless-Based Health Score Capability

Inturai has developed a novel approach for generating a general health score using WiFi signals. This internally developed process allows the platform to observe and assess patterns such as movement consistency, daily activity and behavioural regularity over time.

The resulting health score is intended to provide caregivers, operators and families with an easy-to-understand indicator of overall well-being, supporting early awareness of potential changes without the need for user interaction or additional devices.

Sleep Pattern Monitoring Using WiFi and mmWave

The Company has also developed proprietary methods for identifying sleep-related patterns using WiFi and mmWave signals. This capability enables monitoring of sleep presence, duration and general behaviour without physical contact, wearables or bedside equipment.

The approach is designed for discreet operation in bedrooms and care settings and supports applications where comfort, privacy and ease of installation are critical.

These new capabilities expand the commercial scope of Inturai's spatial intelligence platform and strengthen its value proposition for healthcare, aged care and smart living partners, emergency services and additionally defense sectors seeking cost-effective, non-intrusive monitoring solutions.

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.inturai.com .

