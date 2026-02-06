INU Researchers Present Roadmap of Ultra-Thin Crystalline Silicon-Based Bioelectronics

INCHEON, South Korea,, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-thin crystalline silicon is an exciting material for next-generation bioelectronics, transforming rigid silicon into flexible nanomembranes while preserving superior electrical performance and CMOS compatibility. A new review paper systematically explores its manufacturing roadmap—from high-temperature on-wafer processes like oxidation and doping, through transfer printing techniques, to diverse applications including wearable health monitors, electrophysiological sensors, personalized neuromodulation, bio-integrated prosthetics, and bioresorbable implants that dissolve post-use.

Ultra-thin crystalline silicon transforms rigid semiconductor wafers into flexible nanomembranes (<100 nm), retaining superior electrical performance while enabling conformal integration with dynamic biological tissues for next-generation wearable and implantable devices.

Silicon has been the foundation of modern electronics for decades, yet it has traditionally been regarded as incompatible with soft, dynamic biological systems due to its rigidity. Through the decades, scientists across the world have increasingly come to the realization that this limitation is not intrinsic to silicon itself, but rather to how it is processed and integrated.

The emergence of ultra-thin crystalline silicon fundamentally changes this perspective. When thinned down to the nanoscale, silicon retains its exceptional electrical performance and manufacturing maturity while becoming mechanically flexible and biologically compliant. This unique combination opens unprecedented opportunities for high-performance bioelectronics that are scalable, reliable, and clinically relevant.

Reviewing this exciting technology, a team of researchers from the Republic of Korea, led by Assistant Professor Young Uk Cho from the Department of Biomedical and Robotics Engineering at Incheon National University, has proposed a comprehensive technical roadmap for ultra-thin crystalline silicon-based bioelectronics. Their findings were made available online on June 13, 2025, and were published in Volume 7, Issue 5 of the International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing on October 1, 2025.

According to Dr. Cho: "My personal motivation for studying ultra-thin crystalline silicon-based bioelectronics stems from a long-standing question that has guided my research career: how can we bring the performance and reliability of modern silicon electronics into intimate, long-term contact with the human body?"

This review was motivated by the need to systematically organize the rapidly expanding body of knowledge in this area. Thus far, scientists from diverse backgrounds—including materials science, electrical engineering, biomedical engineering, and manufacturing—have made significant contributions, yet a unified technical roadmap has been missing.

Now, the team of researchers from the Republic of Korea has aimed to bridge this gap by connecting fundamental silicon processing, transfer strategies, and real biomedical applications into a coherent framework. They envision that ultra-thin crystalline silicon-based bioelectronics will play a central role in translating advanced electronics into real-life biomedical solutions that directly improve people's quality of life.

In the near to mid-term, this technology enables high-performance wearable and implantable devices for continuous health monitoring, such as electrophysiological sensing of the brain, heart, and peripheral nerves, as well as precise thermal, mechanical, and biochemical monitoring. Because crystalline silicon is compatible with mature CMOS manufacturing, these systems can integrate sensing, signal processing, and wireless communication within a single, compact platform—a capability that is critical for reliable, long-term use outside the laboratory.

In the long term, the impact extends beyond monitoring. Ultra-thin silicon opens pathways toward intelligent, closed-loop bioelectronic systems that not only sense physiological signals but also actively respond through stimulation or therapy. This includes applications such as personalized neuromodulation, advanced brain–computer interfaces, bio-integrated prosthetics, and transient or bioresorbable implants that eliminate the need for secondary surgeries.

"Overall, our review aims to provide extensive guidelines to unlock the full potential of flexible electronics through ordered analysis of each manufacturing procedure and the latest findings in biomedical applications, along with practical perspectives for researchers and manufacturers," concludes Dr. Cho.

Title of original paper: Technical Roadmap of Ultra-Thin Crystalline Silicon-Based Bioelectronics

Journal: International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing

DOI: 10.1088/2631-7990/add7a4

